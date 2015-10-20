Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- The crisis in the British steel industry intensified
yesterday when Caparo, one of Britain's largest privately owned
companies slumped into administration, putting 1,700 jobs at
risk. (thetim.es/1jQQ3D3)
- Deutsche Bank AG paid $6 billion to an American
hedge fund client by mistake in a "fat finger" trade on its
foreign exchange desk this summer. (thetim.es/1LHfCB8)
The Guardian
- One and two cent coins are on its way out in much of
Europe, with Ireland the latest country to drop the coins from
circulation. The Central Bank of Ireland said one-cent coins
cost more to mint than their equivalent face value. (bit.ly/1LZvXgu)
- Shoppers are set to benefit from their favourite fruit,
vegetables and salad staying fresher for longer, under an
initiative by the United Kingdom's biggest supermarket, Tesco
PLC to slash food waste. (bit.ly/1kktwim)
The Telegraph
- The first United Kingdom nuclear power plant in a
generation will be 33.5 percent owned by China, with EDF set to
announce a landmark deal on Hinkley Point on Wednesday. Bosses
at the French energy giant, which is building the 24.5 billion
pounds ($37.89 billion)station in Somerset, sealed an agreement
just hours before Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in
Britain for a four-day visit. (bit.ly/1jQRb9G)
- The terrible damage wrought on property investors and the
construction market could be avoided in future if the commercial
property sector properly understood the business cycle, rather
than getting caught up in exuberance every time, a top Bank of
England official, Alex Brazier said. (bit.ly/1QNoNQK)
Sky News
- The average United Kingdom house is now worth 296,549
pounds according to property website Rightmove. This new record
price is 5.6 percent higher than October 2014 and 0.6 percent
higher than the average listed price in September. (bit.ly/1MQmQ70)
The Independent
- The government is pushing ahead with plans to cut
subsidies for renewables such as solar and wind. Hundreds of
green energy companies could be forced out of business in months
with the loss of tens of thousands of jobs as the government
appears determined to pull the plug on renewable energy,
industry leaders have warned. (ind.pn/1OEIDQn)
($1 = 0.6466 pounds)
