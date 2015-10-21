Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- British steelmakers and other big manufacturers are being
forced to pay twice as much for their electricity as competitors
in Germany, increasing the burden on the industry as it
struggles to compete against overseas rivals. (thetim.es/1LJoOVG)
- David Cameron will come under pressure to prevent further
steel plant closures as MPs claim that taxpayers face clean-up
costs of billions of pounds. Insolvency experts warned last
night of "significant distress" across the industry as Tata
Steel confirmed that it will lay off 1,200 workers in
Lincolnshire and Scotland. (thetim.es/1LJoXbV)
The Guardian
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC and five other major
drugmakers have teamed up with the United Kingdom government to
launch the world's first venture capital fund dedicated to
finding new ways to prevent and treat dementia. The Department
of Health, the charity Alzheimer's Research United Kingdom and
the six pharmaceutical firms have raised $100 million to invest
in early-stage, novel treatments for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
disease and other forms of dementia. (bit.ly/1jzuRlw)
- Barclays PLC appears to be considering ways to
defy the strict separation of its high street operations from
its investment bank, in a move likely to inflame the debate over
whether rules designed to prevent a second banking crisis are
being watered down. (bit.ly/1jza29E)
The Telegraph
- Greece's international creditors arrived in Athens today
for the first time in two months to decide on whether to release
the latest tranche of bail-out cash to the struggling economy.
Representatives of the "Quartet" will carry out their latest
assessment of the government's progress on implementing reforms
needed to unlock the rescue money. (bit.ly/1OQLrZb)
- Ferrari has priced its initial public offering at the top
of expectations, raising $893 million and valuing the Italian
car maker at $10 billion. The IPO was priced in New York on
Tuesday night at $52 per share, the top end of its indicated $48
to $52 per share range. (bit.ly/1LJqeQ0)
Sky News
- A group of heavyweight City executives is preparing to
launch the world's first securities exchange dedicated to
trading stakes in companies which own single commercial property
assets. A venture called London Real Estate Exchange Limited has
been working on detailed plans for months to allow the owners of
individual properties to float their holdings in the same way as
exchanges devoted to equity and debt securities. (bit.ly/1M5Ziw7)
- The bosses of some of Britain's biggest businesses,
including GlaxoSmithKline PLC, HSBC Holdings PLC
and WPP Group, are to join a panel being set up to
boost bilateral trade between the United Kingdom and China. The
China-Britain Business Council will, on Wednesday, appoint
approximately 15 chairs and chief executives of FTSE-100
companies, and a similar number of senior figures from
professional services firms to serve on a new advisory council.
(bit.ly/1OQ8ymJ)
($1 = 0.6475 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S)