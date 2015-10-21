Oct 21 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Credit Suisse Group AG said it could eliminate nearly 2,000 jobs in London, adding to nervousness among financiers and their support staff who fear there will be cuts at other groups. (thetim.es/1LMKBvR)

- Banks that raise charges or cut interest rates will be forced to help customers to shop around for a better deal under sweeping proposals unveiled today. Serious IT glitches, branch closures and major disputes with customers will also act as triggers forcing banks to tell savers that they could benefit by switching accounts. (thetim.es/1QUYyYu)

The Guardian

- Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, has said that EU membership opened up the United Kingdom economy and made it more dynamic, but also left it more exposed to financial shocks. (bit.ly/1NUX3fh)

- Work on the first new nuclear power plant in the United Kingdom for 20 years is set to begin within weeks after the French energy company EDF and China's main nuclear operator agreed a deal on building the 18 billion pounds ($27.75 billion)project. (bit.ly/1W4dqoQ)

The Telegraph

- Britain's biggest banks will not be broken up by the regulators, the competition authorities are expected to say, arguing it would do little to encourage customers to shop around. (bit.ly/1MEZf4L)

- Britain's financial stability could be threatened by closer eurozone integration unless the United Kingdom secures safeguards from Brussels that protect the interests of non-members, the Governor of the Bank of England has warned. (bit.ly/1RWzlxF)

Sky News

- David Cameron pledged action to help Britain's struggling steel industry as he was tackled in the Commons by Jeremy Corbyn. Cameron said the government would do what it could, but warned that global factors were making it challenging for steel producers. (bit.ly/1Xl0Nbs)

- Bank current account customers could save an average of 70 pounds annually by switching providers, regulators will say later as they rule out radical structural changes to the industry. The regulator will also say that broader structural remedies such as breaking up big banks or forcing them to sell branches would not address the concerns identified by its inquiry team. (bit.ly/1jBHIUk)

($1 = 0.6486 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S)