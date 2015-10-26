Oct 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Volkswagen AG poured money into an "independent" scientific group, European Research Group on Environment and Health, which has challenged claims that diesel car fumes cause lung cancer and ill health, an investigation by The Times can reveal. (thetim.es/1PMM9sj)

TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc chief executive Dido Harding has insisted the company's cyber security is "head and shoulders" better than its competitors in the wake of the massive hack attack affecting thousands of customers. (bit.ly/1PMMxHb)

Aldi has pledged to increase staff wages to a minimum rate of 8.40 pounds per hour from February next year. The company has confirmed that all of its UK employees will be paid at least 8.40 pounds an hour, and 9.45 pounds an hour in London, from Feb. 1, 2016. (bit.ly/1OPXwj2)

The boss of Anheuser-Busch InBev is understood to have flown to South Africa last week as the world's biggest brewer braces for a battle to gain approval for its mooted 68 billion-pound takeover of SABMiller Plc. (bit.ly/1i7u4GL)

British households should prepare for higher interest rates now even though a hike is not guaranteed, according to Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney. (bit.ly/1P0dJR4)

Caledonia Investments Plc is to announce on Monday that it has agreed a deal to acquire the business from Gala Coral, one of the country's largest betting and gaming groups. (bit.ly/1H3kT0q)

Woodford Investment Management (IPO-WOOD.L) wants Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals group, GlaxosmithKline Plc, to explore formally the separation of its HIV business ViiV, its consumer healthcare division and Stiefel, its dermatology division, from its core medicines and vaccines arm. (bit.ly/1RtTBpM)

Billionaire hedge fund managers who are backing the campaign to take Britain out of Europe stand to bank millions more pounds a year in the event of a so-called "Brexit". (ind.pn/206wdoh)