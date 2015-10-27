Oct 27 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Treasury could be set for another hefty dividend of at
least 1 billion stg from the mobile phone industry after it set
out plans to auction off more airwaves to speed up smartphones
and structured the sale to generate the highest bids possible.
(thetim.es/1KBK36B)
The Guardian
Equiniti Group Plc IPO-EQUI.L, the share registrar company
that handles dividend payments for most FTSE 100 companies, has
attracted enough interest to support its imminent 500 million
stg to 600 million stg flotation, despite growing investor
indifference to all but the larger share issues. (bit.ly/1WewyG6)
The oil and gas company Maersk Oil has
confirmed it is to cut about 220 jobs in the United Kingdom. The
Danish operator said it was reducing its workforce by between 10
percent and 12 percent globally as part of a drive to cut
operating costs by 20 percent by the end of 2016. (bit.ly/1MnIIrv)
The Telegraph
Payday lender Dollar Financial has been ordered to pay
customers a total of 15.4 million stg in redress for poor
affordability checks, debt collection practices and systems
errors. (bit.ly/1H5fhTz)
British households are using higher wages to pay off their
credit card debts, rather than relying on the plastic for their
shopping, in the latest sign that the economy is performing
well. (bit.ly/1ibc4Lv)
Sky News
Cuts to tax credits will be delayed after the British
government was defeated twice in the House of Lords. (bit.ly/1OT8cNN)
Volkswagen AG has slipped back to second place
in the list of the world's top car makers for the first nine
months of the year. For the January to September period it sold
7.43 million vehicles, flat on the previous year and behind
Toyota on 7.5 million - though Toyota Motor Corp sales
were lower year-on-year. (bit.ly/1Nx5A52)
The Independent
A boy of 15 has been arrested and questioned on suspicion of
being the mastermind behind the TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc
data theft cyber attack. (ind.pn/1MfnVjv)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)