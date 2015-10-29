Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Dyson has been accused by the maker of Bosch and Siemens AG vacuum cleaners of falsely alleging that it cheated energy efficiency tests in a manner similar to the Volkswagen AG emissions scandal. (thetim.es/1LCVnUa)

One of Britain's biggest housing associations plans to cut the number of affordable homes it builds each year and double the amount of properties it will sell after George Osborne said he would cut social rents. (thetim.es/1Wivh0D)

David Cameron refused six times under questioning from the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to say whether people would be left worse off by cuts to tax credits after the Treasury revises the proposals. (bit.ly/1RBJ0ZS)

BT Gorup Plc's proposed 12.5 billion stg takeover of EE, the UK's largest mobile phone operator, has been given provisional clearance by the competition watchdog after it said the deal was unlikely to damage consumers. (bit.ly/1RBJ0ZS)

The Football Association was consulting its lawyers on Wednesday night following Sepp Blatter's stunning disclosure that Fifa had decided to give the 2018 World Cup finals tournament to Russia before the vote even took place. (bit.ly/1ihsqlU)

State-backed Lloyds Banking Group has set aside an additional 500 million stg to cover the payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal, taking its total provision so far to 13.9 billion stg. (bit.ly/1MUT0JX)

The UK has come in at number six in the World Bank rankings of the best places to do business, its highest ranking since 2011. (ind.pn/1Hb3dAg)