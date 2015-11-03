The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
British banks are set to pocket well over a billion pounds
in cash after UK-based Visa Europe agreed to be taken over by
its American sister organisation Visa Inc for up to 21.2
billion euros ($23.35 billion). Barclays said it was
booking an initial profit of 400 million pounds ($616.72
million) on the deal, which reunites the European division of
the plastic card network with the U.S. body responsible for
operations in the rest of the world. (thetim.es/1l51U1l)
Thomas Cook was more concerned with profits than
looking after the family of two children who died on holiday in
Corfu, according to a damning report by Justin King, the former
chief executive of J Sainsbury. The report concluded that Thomas
Cook allowed financial and legal considerations to cloud the way
it dealt with the human side of the tragedy.(thetim.es/1l52Sut)
The Guardian
Four oil spill sites in Nigeria identified by the United
Nations, which Shell has claimed to have had cleaned up
by contractors since 2011, are still polluted, says a report by
Amnesty International. Amnesty alleges that in some cases,
contractors employed by Shell admit simply to burying the
pollution. (bit.ly/1l514By)
Major companies convicted of corporate manslaughter will
face fines of up to 20 million pounds under new sentencing
guidelines. The guidelines, to be unveiled by the Sentencing
Council on Tuesday, suggest that judges should impose fines in
relation to the size of the convicted organisation. (bit.ly/1l53y2Y)
The Telegraph
Quindell, which is under investigation by the
Serious Fraud Office, said it will give 415 million pounds - or
90 pence-a-share - back to investors pending court approval next
month. The company is returning cash after it sold the bulk of
its operations to Australian law firm Slater & Gordon for 637
million pounds earlier this year. (bit.ly/1l507cD)
Anglo-Irish pharmaceuticals giant Shire is to pay
nearly $6 billion to buy U.S-listed rare disease drugs maker
Dyax in the latest round of consolidation in the pharmaceuticals
sector, but says it still has enough firepower for further
acquisitions. (bit.ly/1l50tzW)
Sky News
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told Volkswagen
it is expanding its investigation into the emissions
scandal. According to the regulator, the German carmaker also
installed defeat devices in 2014 to 2016 models with three-litre
engines. (bit.ly/1l4WXWe)
Ryanair reported profit after tax of 1.1 billion
euros for the six months to Sept. 30. Ryanair credited the
strong pound and savings on fuel alongside "adverse" weather in
northern Europe. (bit.ly/1l4ZTlD)
The Independent
Alstom, the French electricity and rail company,
has competed the $13.6 billion sale of its energy assets to
General Electric, the company said on Nov. 2. The
European Commission had raised fears that the deal would damage
competition in the market for turbines used to generate
electricity from gas-fired power stations. (ind.pn/1l51I25)
($1 = 0.9080 euros)
($1 = 0.6486 pounds)
