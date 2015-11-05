Nov 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Leaving the European Union would plunge Britain back into recession, damage the country's long-term growth potential and drive up government borrowing, Morgan Stanley has warned. In a comprehensive review of the economic impact of an exit vote at the referendum, the American investment bank said that Britain would collapse into a full-blown slump if there were difficulties in "resolving post-referendum uncertainties". (thetim.es/20vjZWt)

Countrywide issued a profit warning, sending its shares plummeting and raising fears that the housing market is heading for a serious downturn. Britain's biggest estate agent said that fewer house sales were going through the books, hitting profits. (thetim.es/20vk8tb)

The Guardian

JCB has announced up to 290 job cuts in a move that leaves more than 10 percent of the workforce at one of Britain's biggest manufacturers facing redundancy. The construction equipment company blamed a rapid slowdown in machine orders worldwide, with the cuts taking place across JCB's eight Staffordshire factories and in Wrexham. (bit.ly/1NQBvNU)

National Grid has for the first time used "last resort" emergency powers to tell companies to reduce their electricity usage in an effort to avoid the risk of blackouts. It asked firms to reduce their power demand immediately, issuing a so-called demand-side balancing reserve notice to companies that have signed a contract to say they will take part in the demand reduction scheme. (bit.ly/1NQBGsH)

The Telegraph

The investigation into the state of the banking market failed to find out key information on the cost of current accounts, the British Treasury Select Committee says. The Competition and Markets Authority is studying the market to see why so few customers switch banks, and last month ordered banks to prompt customers to switch to a rival whenever a special offer runs out.(bit.ly/1H9Sr2v)

Sky News

Germany is to re-test all Volkswagen car models to gauge their genuine emissions levels after the latest revelations from the car maker, weeks after it admitted to cheating on tests for diesel cars. The company now says it has understated the level of carbon dioxide emissions in around 800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe. (bit.ly/1NQBgm8)

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $258 million to U.S. regulators to settle sanctions-busting allegations. As part of its settlement, Deutsche will dismiss two managing directors, two directors and two vice presidents. It will also ban three other staff from duties involving U.S. operations and install an independent monitor, New York's Department of Financial Services said. (bit.ly/1NQBpGg)

The Independent

Marks and Spencer said wet weather and its decision to focus on full-price sales contributed to falling sales of clothing, shoes and homeware in the summer months. Like-for-like sales in its general merchandise arm slipped 1.9 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 26, more than the average analyst forecast for a fall of 1.2 percent and the 0.4 percent decline it saw in the previous quarter. (ind.pn/1NQEt4Z)

(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)