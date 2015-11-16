November 16 - The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Britain's largest privately owned building company Laing
O'Rourke will pitch this week to deliver the most complex and
expensive part of the HS2 high-speed line, promising to ship
dozens of bridges, pre-cast 90 miles away in Nottinghamshire, at
a fraction of conventional construction costs. (thetim.es/1SSxf2t)
Manufacturers have warned the government that Britain could
be left in the "industrial slow lane" if George Osborne cuts
support for innovation and high-tech research in his autumn
statement. (thetim.es/1SSxiLH)
The Guardian
The deadline to dispense further rescue loans to
debt-stricken Greece was extended by eurozone countries once
again on Sunday amid continuing deadlock between Athens and its
creditors. (bit.ly/1SSxk6i)
Wealthy homebuyers are choosing urban living over a rural
idyll, according to analysis of prime property sales by Knight
Frank. (bit.ly/1SSxJ8M)
The Telegraph
UK retailers could incur costs of 180 million pounds from
consumers returning goods bought during the 24-hour sales period
of Black Friday this year. (bit.ly/1SSxvOP)
Michael Dell, CEO of American PC maker Dell, has condemned
the UK's Investigatory Powers Bill - better known as "the
snoopers' charter" - claiming that forcing technology companies
to provide access to their customers' unencrypted data is a
"horrible idea". (bit.ly/1SSxxpY)
Sky News
George Osborne's corporation tax raid on lenders will force
the UK's second-largest building society to curb investment in
order to protect the interest rates enjoyed by millions of its
members, its chief executive will warn on Monday. (bit.ly/1SSxCKe)
Banking regulators will face renewed pressure over their
handling of an inquiry into the collapse of HBOS next
week. (bit.ly/1SSxMkV)
The Independent
The supply of excess oil in the world has reached a record
high, it has been reported. More than three billion barrels of
spare oil are floating around on the world market, according to
the International Energy Agency. (ind.pn/1SSxRFk)
