The Times
More than 400,000 savers suffered a sharp fall in the level
of interest they receive on their National Savings and
Investments funds from yesterday, with experts warning that the
rest of the industry was sure to follow suit. (thetim.es/1lrUoxG)
For sporting moments, it does not quite rank with the tears
of Paul Gascoigne or the celebrations of Bobby Moore when he
lifted the World Cup in 1966. Nor is it likely to mark a turning
point in Anglo-German relations. More likely, it represents the
coming of age in Britain of Lidl, which has been
appointed the "official supermarket of the England Team". (thetim.es/1lrUuW3)
The Guardian
Almost 60 percent of 20 to 39 year olds in England will rent
their homes by 2025, while just 26 percent will have got on the
housing ladder, according to the report by
PricewaterhouseCoopers. (bit.ly/1HUwEHa)
The UK's inflation rate is expected to have remained in
negative territory when official figures are released on
Tuesday, leaving the Bank of England in little hurry to start
raising interest rates. (bit.ly/1HUwLlQ)
The Telegraph
The Chancellor should leave businesses alone in his
forthcoming autumn statement, giving firms time to deal with
several major changes introduced already this year including the
new living wage, according to the Institute of chartered
accountants in England and Wales. (bit.ly/1X3l830)
Airbus Helicopters is looking to expand its UK
operations after winning Government funding for an aerospace
research project. (bit.ly/1MRNbN5)
Sky News
The boss of John Lewis is joining the ranks of
business leaders recruited to advise Whitehall departments as
they prepare to implement a further round of deep spending cuts.
(bit.ly/1HUxd3I)
Sky News has learnt that LDC, the private equity group which
bought a controlling stake in D&D Restaurants in 2013, is this
week kicking off a roadshow to sound out investor appetite for
the listing. (bit.ly/1HUxqUl)
The Independent
Tesco has said it will close its 24-hour stores for
five hours ahead of Black Friday to try and combat scenes of
chaos in 2014 by giving staff a bit of extra time to prepare. (ind.pn/1MiMwaj)
