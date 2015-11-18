November 18 - The following are the top stories on the
The Times
The extent of the crisis in Britain's supermarket sector was
laid bare yesterday when Asda suffered another plunge
in sales and warned that the country's food market had "changed
permanently". (thetim.es/1HX1Gy7)
The Bank of England's much-delayed report into the failure
of HBOS is expected to paint a damning picture of the
lax regulation of the boom years. (thetim.es/1HX1Mpu)
The Guardian
The City of London skyline is to be dominated by a newcomer
after the latest version of a tower formerly known as the
Pinnacle or Helter Skelter received the green light from
planners. (bit.ly/1HX1XAZ)
Air passengers have failed to show up for flights to and
from France after the Paris attacks, but people's desire to
travel will override fears, Carolyn McCall, easyJet's
chief executive said, as the budget airline announced record
annual profits. (bit.ly/1HX28we)
The Telegraph
Britain will stop burning coal for electricity within a
decade and build a new fleet of gas power plants to keep the
lights on, Energy Secretary Amber Rudd is expected to announce
today. (bit.ly/1NClWqJ)
Baidu, the biggest search engine in China, is
working on an internet banking venture to cater for the
country's rapidly growing online customer base, in a move that
could rival non-bank financial services set up by fellow tech
giants Alibaba and Tencent. (bit.ly/1SWS5hd)
Sky News
Every company in Britain could become the target of a cyber
attack as Islamic State terrorists ramp up their efforts to take
their campaign online, George Osborne has warned. (bit.ly/1HX2ZwQ)
The publisher of so-called lads' mags Zoo and FHM has
announced its intention to close down both titles at the end of
the year. Bauer Media said it was taking the decision because of
the shift in habits towards online media - despite both titles
having a digital audience of over five million. (bit.ly/1HX3cjL)
The Independent
Lego has teamed up with a French branding company to
'invent' some slippers to save parents from one of the nastier
pains associated with raising children: the moment you step on a
tiny lego brick. (ind.pn/1HX5DTr)
