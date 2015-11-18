November 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The extent of the crisis in Britain's supermarket sector was laid bare yesterday when Asda suffered another plunge in sales and warned that the country's food market had "changed permanently". (thetim.es/1HX1Gy7)

The Bank of England's much-delayed report into the failure of HBOS is expected to paint a damning picture of the lax regulation of the boom years. (thetim.es/1HX1Mpu)

The Guardian

The City of London skyline is to be dominated by a newcomer after the latest version of a tower formerly known as the Pinnacle or Helter Skelter received the green light from planners. (bit.ly/1HX1XAZ)

Air passengers have failed to show up for flights to and from France after the Paris attacks, but people's desire to travel will override fears, Carolyn McCall, easyJet's chief executive said, as the budget airline announced record annual profits. (bit.ly/1HX28we)

The Telegraph

Britain will stop burning coal for electricity within a decade and build a new fleet of gas power plants to keep the lights on, Energy Secretary Amber Rudd is expected to announce today. (bit.ly/1NClWqJ)

Baidu, the biggest search engine in China, is working on an internet banking venture to cater for the country's rapidly growing online customer base, in a move that could rival non-bank financial services set up by fellow tech giants Alibaba and Tencent. (bit.ly/1SWS5hd)

Sky News

Every company in Britain could become the target of a cyber attack as Islamic State terrorists ramp up their efforts to take their campaign online, George Osborne has warned. (bit.ly/1HX2ZwQ)

The publisher of so-called lads' mags Zoo and FHM has announced its intention to close down both titles at the end of the year. Bauer Media said it was taking the decision because of the shift in habits towards online media - despite both titles having a digital audience of over five million. (bit.ly/1HX3cjL)

The Independent

Lego has teamed up with a French branding company to 'invent' some slippers to save parents from one of the nastier pains associated with raising children: the moment you step on a tiny lego brick. (ind.pn/1HX5DTr)

