The Times
Police forces face cuts as part of the British government's
review of public spending after George Osborne refused to say
that he would protect the number of frontline officers. (thetim.es/1XjNYME)
The new head of the CBI is seeking a truce with the British
government by dropping claims that the 9 stg national living
wage will cost jobs. (thetim.es/1NKvIac)
The Guardian
MPs are to look into the sale of 13 billion stg of former
Northern Rock mortgages to the US private equity group Cerberus
Capital, to examine whether the deal was in the public interest.
(bit.ly/1kOZ8NF)
Warren East, the chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
, will herald a new era for the engineering company this
week as he presents his plans for its future. It is understood
that Tuesday's presentation will revolve around providing
analysts and investors with more information about Rolls, rather
than bold proclamations about breaking the business up and
cutting jobs. (bit.ly/1N74ezt)
The Telegraph
EE, Britain's biggest mobile operator, is considering
introducing technology that will hand smartphone users the power
to control the advertising they see online, in a clampdown that
would cause major upheaval in the 2 billion stg mobile
advertising market. (bit.ly/1SS7COv)
The looming Black Friday shopping frenzy is sparking a
backlash with a growing number of retailers shunning the
promotional activity. Over 1 billion stg is expected to be spent
on Friday by shoppers as a potent mix of pay-day for most of
Britain and heavy discounts will encourage them to spend. (bit.ly/1HgHPPA)
Sky News
Britain's Treasury officials are looking to prolong the
Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) beyond its intended expiry in
January. (bit.ly/1QYdGGO)
The Independent
The number of shoppers on British high streets and visitors
to tourist attractions has plummeted in the week after the
terrorist attacks in Paris. (ind.pn/1XjSefd)
