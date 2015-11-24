Nov 24 The following are some of the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

One of HSBC Holdings Plc's biggest investors, David Cumming, the head of equities at Standard Life Investments, has said shareholders would support the banking group if it decided to move its headquarters from London. (thetim.es/1kQCFQr)

A leading Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholder has urged it to consider renegotiating the terms of its 43 billion pound takeover of BG Group Plc. (thetim.es/1Yqoi3q)

The Guardian

Toll roads should be introduced around Heathrow to help pay for the costs of building a third runway, according to the boss of British Airways' owner IAG. (bit.ly/1OcGDya)

The Telegraph

Business leaders have urged George Osborne to "hold his nerve" on reducing the deficit in public finances in this week's Autumn Statement, even as the Chancellor himself hints that his plans for a budget surplus may need to be scaled back. (bit.ly/1lFRBks)

Spanish bank BBVA has bought a near-30 pct stake in Atom, the UK's digital-only lender. (bit.ly/21d8aVo)

Sky News

HSBC Holdings Plc last week began the process of reducing headcount with the aim of cutting up to 2,000 positions over the next two years - including hundreds based in Britain.(bit.ly/1lFuOoQ)

One of Britain's biggest waste management groups, Biffa, is running a secret process to sell itself for as much as 1 billion pounds as it prepares to unveil an improved set of half-year results. (bit.ly/1PKGxz1)

The Independent

Data protection will soon become UK consumers' number one priority as a new study reveals that one in five Brits have had personal details stolen and used as a result of a cyber-security breach. (ind.pn/1X8AkBk)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)