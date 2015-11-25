The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
One of the biggest shareholders in Royal Dutch Shell Plc
has thrown its weight behind the oil group's 43 billion
stg takeover of BG Group Plc, despite mounting concerns
about the impact of plunging oil prices on the commercial logic
that underpins the deal. (thetim.es/1jiFTuf)
The Guardian
The new chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
has warned that senior job losses will form part of 200 million
stg in annual cost cuts. (bit.ly/1jiF2d1)
John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, has accused George
Osborne of putting Britain's health and security at risk with
politically motivated deficit reduction plans that have left the
economy in chaos. (bit.ly/1lIoXiP)
The Telegraph
The chairman of the Energy and Climate Change select
committee said it would write to regulator Ofgem asking it to
examine "potential abuses of the system" after concerns were
raised about the high prices National Grid had to pay one
generator, Calon Energy, to help keep the lights on across the
UK at the start of November. (bit.ly/1OeRszu)
The Treasury has agreed to meet with Britain's challenger
banks at least four times a year, as George Osborne attempts to
defuse a row over financial taxes ahead of his Autumn Statement
on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1P7f9ve)
Sky News
Whitehall is making plans for a Commons vote on George
Osborne's welfare cap within a month, in the clearest sign that
the Chancellor has missed his self-imposed welfare cap. (bit.ly/1OqViUr)
The rollercoaster crash at Alton Towers that seriously
injured five people was caused by human error, the theme park
has said. (bit.ly/1kSmMZK)
The Independent
The maker of Whirlpool, Indesit and Hotpoint tumble dryers
has warned that a "significant" number of millions of dryers in
households around the UK could pose a fire risk. (ind.pn/1MzDPZt)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)