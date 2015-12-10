Dec 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Volkswagen AG will publish a blueprint today designed to salvage its future after it was revealed that far fewer cars had been affected by the emissions scandal than was feared. (thetim.es/1Q14Lp5)

BP Plc is to lift its stake in a $12 billion offshore gas project in Egypt's West Nile Delta, cementing its control over one of North Africa's biggest new energy developments.(thetim.es/1mboiXm)

The Guardian

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is paying 23.8 million euros to German prosecutors to settle an investigation into tax evasion by part of Coutts, best known for being banker to the Queen. (bit.ly/1R9VriA)

The tumbling price of oil and a brutal battle for customers between supermarkets mean British drivers could be paying less than 1 pound for a litre of fuel by Christmas, handing a boost to consumers for the festive season. The RAC has predicted that petrol prices will tumble across the country and fall below 1 pound at supermarkets in time for Christmas. (bit.ly/1Nc1U98)

The Telegraph

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has suffered another blow after renowned fund manager Neil Woodford sold his entire stake in the business, revealing his "frustration" with the engineering business. (bit.ly/1ORT7eT)

Sky News

Former Business Secretary Vince Cable recently agreed to become a director of the Hampshire Community Bank, which wants to establish itself as a not-for-profit lender focused on aiding the county's economy. (bit.ly/1U4iFFK)

Rail passengers in the north of England and Scotland have been promised a 1.2 billion stg investment boost after the Government awarded two new rail franchises. (bit.ly/1XWdH3u)

The Independent

The ONS has released some data showing which UK cities are contributing the most to the national economy. Since the financial crisis, London's economy grew by 28.9 per cent - almost twice the rate of Leeds or Cardiff. (ind.pn/1OT7jCg) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)