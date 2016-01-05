The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Sports Direct said on Monday that Michael Murray
had a "consultancy arrangement" with the group and that he was
not paid a salary and had not been appointed a director of any
company within Sports Direct. (thetim.es/1O1zsqW)
* Olaf Swantee, Chief Executive of EE Ltd (IPO-EEL.L) will
stand down after its 12.5 billion pounds ($18.39 billion) sale
to BT has been completed. (thetim.es/1O1BiI9)
The Guardian
* Around $27 billion was paid out by insurers for natural
disaster claims last year, with weather causing 94 pct of
incidents, according to data from reinsurer Munich Re. (bit.ly/1O1BBCL)
* UK factories entered 2016 in a "state of near stagnation"
following a decline in output growth and new orders during
December, according to Chartered Institute of Procurement and
Supply/Markit purchasing managers' index survey. (bit.ly/1O1BZRG)
The Telegraph
* The Treasury's top civil servant, Sir Nicholas Macpherson,
is set to stand down in April, having led the Government
department for over a decade. (bit.ly/1O1CjjA)
* Oil & Gas UK, which represents more than 500 companies
working in the offshore industry, said output from the UK
continental shelf in 2015 rose between 7 pct and 8 pct compared
with the previous year. (bit.ly/1MPVecW)
Sky News
* Financial Conduct Authority will not pursue formal action
over the tax evasion scandal which engulfed HSBC's
swiss private bank last year, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/1O1D7Vs)
* UK's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is scheduled to
meet Carolyn Fairbairn, the CBI director general, towards the
end of the week, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/1O1DgbF)
The Independent
* The U.S. government has formally sued Volkswagen
over the emissions cheating software that was found
in nearly 600,000 vehicles sold in the country, exposing the
company to potential billions of dollars in fines. (ind.pn/1O1DCPt)
* Nearly half of UK workers or 15.3 million people will look
for a new job in 2016 due to bad management and how poorly
valued they are, according to a report by Investors People.(ind.pn/1O1DSOl)
($1 = 0.6797 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)