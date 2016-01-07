The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Kath Harmeston, a former senior executive at the
Co-operative Group, is today set to allege misconduct
by Co-operative Group's management in a court battle that will
put the mutual back in the public spotlight. (thetim.es/1S4WGQK)
* Kuoni confirmed on Tuesday that it had "received
preliminary approaches from third parties regarding a potential
offer" and was evaluating them in the context of "all other
strategic possibilities". (thetim.es/1S4WD7q)
The Guardian
* Paul Kelly, a former Asda executive is facing
jail after admitting to stealing 180,000 pounds ($263,322.00)
from the retailer's charity fund for his partner's ballet
company.(bit.ly/1S4WUaw)
* The UK government is preparing the sale of Bradford and
Bingley mortgages worth about 17 billion pounds ($24.87
billion), according to The Guardian. (bit.ly/1S4X15Y)
The Telegraph
* Plans to build a tower taller than The Shard, Europe's
highest building, are being considered for Dover, on the Kent
coast. (bit.ly/22KLlsX)
* The capacity squeeze at Britain's overcrowded airports and
need for a new runway in the South East has been highlighted by
data from aviation analysts OAG. (bit.ly/1MUqUxY)
Sky News
* Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw 700 million pounds
($1.02 billion) of planned investment in Scotland if he is
banned from entering the UK. (bit.ly/1S4XsND)
* HSBC has stressed that its personal and business
banking services are "operating at full capacity" once again -
even though some customers have been experiencing a third day of
difficulty caused by an IT glitch. (bit.ly/1S4XzZy)
The Independent
* Diane Abbott, the shadow Secretary of State for
international development, has called for a code of practice to
stop banks from severing ties with Islamic charities without
explanation. (ind.pn/1S4XBAN)
* The UK is one of the best countries in Europe in which to
find job, according to a report from Glassdoor Economic
Research. (ind.pn/1S4XFjQ)
($1 = 0.6836 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)