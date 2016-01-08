The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
* Marc Bolland is to step down as Chief Executive of Marks
and Spencer as the retailer again reported a mixed
Christmas trading performance with "disappointing" general
merchandise sales. (thetim.es/1OQeP4o)
* UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will warn
of "a cocktail of new threats" to the economy as he tells
Britons to avoid complacency, weeks after he softened the scale
of spending cuts over the parliament. (thetim.es/1OQeZss)
The Guardian
* The acting boss of the Financial Conduct Authority, Tracey
McDermott, is to face a grilling from MPs later this month about
whether the watchdog is softening its stance towards bankers
even though it has emerged that she has withdrawn as a candidate
to take over the helm of the regulator. (bit.ly/1OQfyT8)
* New car sales reached an all time high in Britain in 2015
as improving consumer confidence, wage growth and low interest
finance deals from manufacturers boosted the market, according
to figures provided by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and
Traders. (bit.ly/1OQfJhg)
The Telegraph
* Atterley, the fashion website backed by Terry Leahy, has
collapsed into administration despite being tipped to be one of
the most successful British retail brands. (bit.ly/1S70Mrq)
* A bumper year for blockbusters drove cinema ticket sales
in the UK and Ireland to an all-time high in 2015, according to
Rentrak. (bit.ly/1PhUbo7)
Sky News
* Shares in Poundland slumped by more than 10
percent after the shift to online shopping hurt sales growth and
earnings in the run up to Christmas. The discount retailer said
it had seen "disappointing" festive sales as consumers deserted
the high street in favour of the Internet. (bit.ly/1OQgabu)
* Saudi Arabia is mulling the sale of shares in Aramco, the
country's deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman told The
Economist. (bit.ly/1OQgE17)
The Independent
* UK's most cheerful employees are living in Norwich,
Liverpool and Birmingham according to new research by business
psychologists OPP. (ind.pn/1OQgS8z)
* Budget airlines Easyjet and Ryanair have
seen their passenger numbers grow despite the militant attacks
in Paris. (ind.pn/1OQhnj5)
