June 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- The former boss of Lloyds Banking Group, Eric
Daniels, has been accused of keeping silent on rate-rigging at
the state-backed bank in a court claim that raises fresh
questions about the City watchdog's investigation into market
abuse. (bit.ly/25zpSqG)
- Leave campaigners Michael Gove and Boris Johnson will
promise today to introduce an Australian-style points system to
control immigration within three years of a vote to leave the
European Union. (bit.ly/25zqvk7)
The Guardian
- A decision to leave the EU would be a "disaster" for
British workers who would be 38 GBP ($55.01) a week worse off
outside the EU by 2030, according to the Trades Union Congress.
(bit.ly/25zpRTI)
- More than 1,000 jobs are to be lost with the closure of 120
Austin Reed outlets after administrators failed to find a buyer
for the majority of the 116-year-old tailoring company's stores.
(bit.ly/25zpmcf)
The Telegraph
- JD Wetherspoon has sought to ensure the referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union is debated by all its
customers over a pint by printing 200,000 beer mats that
criticise the International Monetary Fund's intervention in the
forthcoming vote. (bit.ly/1UsHfkv)
- Businesses could soon be checking for birds nests on their
roofs using drones after facilities management firm Mitie
unveiled plans to offer the service on high rise
buildings. (bit.ly/25zq7C9)
Sky News
- Dairy giant Muller is closing two of its dairies in Scotland
in a move that will affect 225 jobs and squeeze the incomes of
hard-pressed dairy farmers. (bit.ly/25zpOHu)
- Two men have been arrested as part of a probe into the 1.3
billion pounds ($1.88 billion) sale of property loans by
Ireland's so-called "bad bank" to a US private equity firm. (bit.ly/25zqeh5)
The Independent
- Authorities in New York have arrested a former director at
Barclays Plc, Steven McClatchey, on charges that he
improperly gave tip-offs to a friend about mergers before they
were publicly announced. (ind.pn/25zqi0m)
($1 = 0.6908 pounds)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)