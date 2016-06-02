June 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British manufacturers are putting decisions on hold in the build-up to the European Union referendum, causing activity to slow, according to a closely followed survey. (bit.ly/1Y3klTz)

- The chancellor has accused Boris Johnson and Michael Gove of "making up" plans that would damage the economy. (bit.ly/1Y3kOVT)

The Guardian

- George Osborne, the chancellor, and ministers from the UK's extensive network of tax havens are among key witnesses that Members of the European Parliament intend to call as part of a major inquiry set to be launched into the Panama Papers. (bit.ly/1Y3kFSv)

- Marks and Spencer is to switch off background music in stores in response to feedback from customers and staff. The new music-free policy will be implemented over the next few weeks at 300 clothing and home branches across the UK. (bit.ly/1Y3kEOv)

The Telegraph

- The father and son property tycoons who helped Dominic Chappell to fund his doomed acquisition of BHS have been called to appear before the two House of Commons select committees investigating its collapse. (bit.ly/1Y3kEhf)

- Ryanair has come under attack for deciding to close its base near Oslo - a move that is expected to result in the loss of 1,000 jobs - after Norway introduced a new tax on air passengers. (bit.ly/1Y3kFlx)

Sky News

- A vote to leave the European Union would have "substantial negative consequences" for the UK and the global economy, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) says. (bit.ly/1Y3keYm)

- Administrators to BHS are racing to finalise a rescue of the high street chain even as recriminations over the company's past financial management deepen as part of a parliamentary probe into the affair. (bit.ly/1Y3kSFa)

The Independent

- Deutsche Boerse's proposed acquisition of London Stock Exchange Group may result in about 1,250 job cuts across the companies. (ind.pn/1Y3kXJ0) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)