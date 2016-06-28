The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The co-chief executive of Goldman Sachs International Richard Gnodde has warned that some of the bank's 6,500 staff in the UK may be moved to Europe following the referendum result.(bit.ly/293r8wP)

Aston Martin is to stick to its plan to build a carmaking plant in south Wales, even arguing that the vote for Brexit has made the project more viable. (bit.ly/292LQsQ)

The Guardian

Vodafone, one of Britain's biggest companies, has warned that it could relocate its head office outside the UK if the negotiations for a post-Brexit Britain do not give it freedom of movement across the EU for people, capital and goods.(bit.ly/29mijd4)

Virgin billionaire, Richard Branson, says Chinese business partners are already pulling investment from the UK in the light of the EU referendum vote, and warned that "thousands of jobs will be lost". (bit.ly/291qh9Y)

The Telegraph

The British Government is "committed" to expanding airport capacity in the south east, despite the political turmoil caused by Brexit, the transport secretary Patrick McLoughlin has said, signalling a decision on a controversial £17.6 billion ($23.49 billion) third runway at Heathrow could still be on the cards. (bit.ly/292O3of)

Lloyds Banking Group's boss has bought another 100,000 shares in the bank in a show of confidence that the lender's share price tumble is a short-term hit rather than a sign of long-term problems. (bit.ly/294jQHh)

Sky News

Hundreds of British-based jobs at the credit card giant Visa could be forced to relocate to the Continent in the wake of last week's EU referendum. (bit.ly/29232xB)

Tax rises and spending cuts will be needed within months to deal with economic challenges following the British vote to leave the EU, Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has warned. (bit.ly/298ZHzK)

The Independent

Fitch has downgraded the UK's credit rating to AA negative, after similar moves by Moody's and S&P, following Britain's vote to leave the EU. (ind.pn/28YYG9E)

The Bank of England has injected £3.1 billion ($4.14 billion) into the UK banking system. The amount released on Tuesday was the last of the extra auctions announced by the Bank of England in March this year. (ind.pn/293EhnG) ($1 = 0.7493 pounds)

