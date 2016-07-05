July 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Boris Johnson has endorsed Andrea Leadsom to be Britain's next prime minister, days after he ruled out making his own bid for the post. (bit.ly/29fem9t)

Top Gear host Chris Evans said he was quitting the BBC show and the corporation said it had no plans to replace him. (bit.ly/29fehCZ)

The Guardian

Investors in Standard Life Plc's property funds have been told that they cannot withdraw their money, after the firm acted to stop a rush of withdrawals following the UK's decision to leave the EU. (bit.ly/29fgjTl)

Sainsbury Plc has ditched its joint venture with the low-cost retailer Netto, putting up to 400 jobs at risk and marking the Danish chain's second exit from the UK in six years. (bit.ly/29fgle8)

The Telegraph

Three former Barclays Plc traders have been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud after a three-month trial at Southwark Crown Court. (bit.ly/29fgFtl)

Britain will scrape by without a full-blown recession over the next two years as a weaker pound cushions the Brexit shock and panic subsides, Standard & Poor's has predicted. (bit.ly/29fhxhv)

Sky News

Nigel Farage has announced he will step down as leader of UKIP in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the EU. (bit.ly/29fhhPu)

A suicide bomber detonated a device near the security headquarters of the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, according to Saudi television. (bit.ly/29fgXk1)

The Independent

Tom Watson will hold emergency talks with trade union leaders after a fresh attempt to persuade Jeremy Corbyn to step down failed. (ind.pn/29fhnXu)

London Stock Exchange shareholders have approved the company's merger with Deutsche Boerse AG. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)