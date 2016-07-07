July 7 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Serious Fraud Office in Britain will call for a retrial
of two former Barclays traders, Stylianos Contogoulas and Ryan
Reich, after a jury failed to reach a verdict on whether they
had been part of an international conspiracy to rig Libor. (bit.ly/29zXm1X)
The Brexit referendum appears to have slowed down car sales
in Britain, with registrations in June falling for the first
time since the depths of the global financial crisis downturn.
Sales of cars in June dropped 0.8 percent to 121,500. (bit.ly/29zQim3)
The Guardian
The chairmen of the joint parliamentary committee
investigating the demise of BHS have called for the Financial
Reporting Council to investigate the work done by accountancy
firm PricewaterhouseCoopers on auditing BHS and the rest of
Philip Green's retail empire. (bit.ly/29zQZf1)
British companies could become prey for foreign predators,
according to accountants at KPMG, which on Wednesday appointed a
partner to take on the newly created role of head of Brexit. (bit.ly/29zS7Q6)
The Telegraph
BT faces a renewed attack from Sky over control of
Openreach, after pensions experts and the former City minister
Lord Myners said its 47 billion pound ($60.66 billion)
retirement scheme would be unaffected by financial independence
for the network unit. (bit.ly/29oWXfw)
The 20 billion pound ($25.81 billion) merger deal between
the London Stock Exchange and Germany's Deutsche Boerse could
run into trouble as the pair are believed to be braced for a row
over the location of the joint entity's headquarters. (bit.ly/29zV6rz)
Sky News
The pound has plumbed new depths, as intensifying fears over
the impact of Britain leaving the EU is causing investors to
suspend trading in the UK commercial property market. The pound
dipped below $1.28 for the first time since 1985 at one stage on
Wednesday, before recovering slightly to close down 0.8 percent
at $1.29. (bit.ly/29zUW3k)
Mastercard is facing a 19 billion pound ($24.52
billion) damages claim - the biggest in U.K. legal history - for
allegedly imposing "anti-competitive" charges on consumers. (bit.ly/29zVOoJ)
The Independent
Sainsbury's has hinted that 600 head office jobs may be lost
as it goes ahead with a 1.4 billion pound ($1.81 billion) deal
to buy Home Retail Group. (ind.pn/29zWavt)
Italy's banking crisis could spread to the rest of Europe
and rules limiting state aid to lenders should be reconsidered,
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, chairman of Societe Generale, has said. (ind.pn/29zWomt)
($1 = 0.7748 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)