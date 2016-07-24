July 25 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Provenance Investment Partners has bought a 21 percent
stake in Enertor, which makes shoe inserts for top athletes, the
Ministry of Defence and the NHS. (bit.ly/2aErXbz)
* Online gambling group 888 Holdings and casino
operator Rank Group are joining forces with a view to
making a bid for William Hill, the British bookmaker
that fired its chief executive on Thursday for losing ground
online to rivals. (bit.ly/2aEuAdp)
The Guardian
* Lloyds Banking Group, is facing questions from
investors about any plans to step up its cost-cutting measures
following the Brexit vote, as it is more closely linked to the
UK economy than rivals with international operations. (bit.ly/2aEsiLr)
* Britain's vote to leave the European Union heightens risks
for the world economy, and the United Kingdom must remain a
close partner of the bloc after Brexit to reduce turmoil,
finance chiefs from the G20 group of leading countries have
said. (bit.ly/2aErCWv)
The Telegraph
* Serco 's CEO Rupert Soames says: "We need five
years to prepare a post-Brexit trade plan". (bit.ly/2aEsKJC)
* Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has
threatened to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organisation
if he enters the White House, as he branded the body a
"disaster." (bit.ly/2aEt5Me)
Sky News
* The remaining shops belonging to Britain's collapsed
department store chain BHS will close down in the next four
weeks at a potential cost of 5,000 jobs, according to Sky News.
(bit.ly/2aEsN8r)
* BT's rising pension deficit is hindering its
efforts to reach agreement with Ofcom on the future of
Openreach, Sky News learns. (bit.ly/2aEuouL)
The Independent
* UK Finance Minister Philip Hammond has said in an
interview following the G20 summit in Beijing that Brexit will
"cast a shadow" over the world economy for at least two years.
(ind.pn/2aEtCOg)
($1 = 0.7614 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)