* A former Bank of England rate-setter, Dame Kate Barker, has warned that cutting interest rates would do more harm than good as pressure grows on the monetary policy committee before this week's meeting. (bit.ly/2agpRlh)

* The Financial Conduct Authority said that consumers who believe they have been mis-sold payment protection insurance should make a claim before June 2019. (bit.ly/2b0YYPC)

* Belize Bank International, an offshore bank owned by Michael Ashcroft, has closed a large number of customer accounts and faced a wave of withdrawal requests after becoming increasingly caught up in a U.S. tax-evasion crackdown, the Guardian has learned. (bit.ly/2b0YY1L)

* Talks will start on Wednesday to avert the most extreme disruption yet for long-suffering Southern passengers, with 40 percent of trains to be cancelled as conductors prepare to strike for five days next week. (bit.ly/2b0ZEnN)

* UK will avoid a Brexit-induced recession at the turn of the year, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research. (bit.ly/2b0ZEEt)

* U.S. Federal Aviation Authority has granted Virgin Galactic an operators licence for the SpaceShipTwo spaceplane, which Virgin says will eventually allow it to use the aircraft for commercial operations. (bit.ly/2as3zIE)

* Ian Taylor, the head of global energy and commodity trading company Vitol who is reportedly included in David Cameron's leaked resignation honours, has withdrawn his name from the list amid claims of cronyism. (bit.ly/2b102Tr)

* Home ownership has fallen to its lowest level for 30 years in England, with northern cities feeling some of the greatest pain from rising prices, according to an analysis by Resolution Foundation. (bit.ly/2b0ZY6d)

* The Bank of England's annual stress tests of the UK's banks, designed to ensure Britain's lenders will not be at the heart of another destructive financial crisis, have been branded "worse than useless," according to a new report by Kevin Dowd, professor of finance and economics at Durham University. (ind.pn/2b10rW2)

* The NHS is able to fund a "game-changing" preventative HIV drug, the High Court has ruled after a charity launched a legal challenge. The National Aids Trust won its battle on Tuesday after NHS England claimed it did not have the power to fund pre-exposure prophylaxis. (ind.pn/2b10yAI)

