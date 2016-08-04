Aug 3 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Banco Santander S.A has again brought up plans to buy a 300-branch bank carved out of Royal Bank of Scotland . The Scottish bank plans to rename this business Williams & Glyn. (bit.ly/2aUNZrE)

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to acquire Jet.com, an online retailer. Wal-Mart is aggressively trying to expand its ecommerce business as it struggles to compete with Amazon Inc. (bit.ly/2aT84S9)

The Guardian

Threat of further strikes is set to aggregate the crisis at Southern Railway. The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is planning a five days strike if the deadlocked row with Southern is not resolved. (bit.ly/2aUPKVw)

Economic activity and jobs in Ireland are facing increasing threat post Brexit. The sharp decline in the pound against the euro are making Irish exports to the UK relatively less competitive than before. (bit.ly/2aT8nwv)

The Telegraph

Following Amazon Inc's footsteps, Google Inc is all set to test delivery drones in the US. Google received the seal of approval from US's Federal Aviation Administration to test drones weighing less than 25 kilograms. (bit.ly/2aT8OXF)

Tullett Prebon Plc will hire 300 employees by 2019 and establish a technology centre in Belfast. (bit.ly/2aUTzKw)

Sky News

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it would implement a number of measures to improve competition in the UK retail energy market after an investigation found that customers had been overcharged by billions of pounds. However, the regulator has drawn criticism for its proposals not going "far enough". (bit.ly/2aUX6IM)

Kevin Roberts, the chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi, quit after sparking uproar by saying a lack of women in high-powered jobs in advertising was not a problem and that some women lacked the "vertical ambition" to make it to the top. (bit.ly/2aUXYgx)

The Independent

Britain's largest police force, Metropolitan Police, is all set to hire 600 additional marksmen. The decision came in light of the recent terror attacks that plagued Europe this year. (ind.pn/2aUZFdR)

