The Times
** An employment agency that supplies warehouse workers to
Sports Direct has put itself on a collision course with
Members of Parliament after declining to amend evidence it gave
at a parliamentary hearing. bit.ly/2bB4sQz
** The pound's sharp fall after the Brexit vote is boosting
results at WPP Plc but the world's biggest advertising
group said that it was having to "grind out" growth when slow
global expansion was making clients fearful of spending. bit.ly/2bB4nwc
The Guardian
** The United States has warned the European Commission that
it will consider retaliating if Brussels goes ahead with plans
to demand billions of dollars in unpaid taxes from Apple Inc
and other U.S. multinational companies. bit.ly/2bB4vvr
** Sports Direct will open its doors to the public
on the day of the retailer's annual general meeting, giving
people an opportunity to speak to board directors following
months of criticism over the treatment of workers. bit.ly/2bB4F6l
The Telegraph
** LoopUp, a Shoreditch-based start-up that provides
software for conference calls, has been valued at 40 million
pounds ($52.94 million) in the first technology stock market
float since the UK voted to leave the European Union. bit.ly/2bB5ImC
** Global youth unemployment is on course to rise for the
first time in three years in 2016 as commodity exporters grapple
with recession and advanced economies stagnate, according to the
United Nations. bit.ly/2bHb82U
Sky News
** Lloyds Banking Group Plc boss Antonio
Horta-Osorio has broken his silence over allegations about his
private life in a memo to staff expressing his deep regret for
any "damage done to the group's reputation". bit.ly/2bB62St
** Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco Plc is
planning to offer a new same day "click and collect" service on
grocery orders at nearly 300 stores nationwide. bit.ly/2bB5LPu
The Independent
** Investors pulled 5.7 billion pounds ($7.54 billion) out
of UK-based stock market funds, preferring to put their cash
into safe havens due to concerns over Britain's vote to leave
the EU. ind.pn/2bB7VOI
