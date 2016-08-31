Sept 1 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
** Record low interest rates, falling consumer prices and
high employment levels have caused the largest collapse on
record in Britain's saving habits, according to a GfK report. bit.ly/2bD1iLn
** BHP Billiton is set to strip its chief executive
of his annual bonus after the publication of a hard-hitting
report into failures at the mining group's Brazilian joint
venture that led to the fatal collapse of a dam. bit.ly/2bD1ieh
The Guardian
** Proposals by Chris Philp, a Tory member of Parliament,
to rein in executive pay by allowing remuneration packages to be
vetted by shareholder committees have won the backing of
Britain's most influential fund manager, Neil Woodford. bit.ly/2bD0juo
** The combined deficit of the UK's 6,000 defined benefit
pension funds has grown by 100 billion pounds ($131.35 billion)
in the last month, bringing the total deficit to 710 billion
pounds ($932.59 billion), according to a new report. bit.ly/2bD0XYN
The Telegraph
** Netflix Inc is to produce its first British
children's programmes, as entertaining kids becomes a key
battlefield in the intensifying pay-TV war with Amazon
and Sky. bit.ly/2bD082r
**Warren East, chief executive of Rolls Royce Holdings
, warned that unless industry can make a decent return on
military contracts, it will abandon them - with serious
implications for the country's military industry. bit.ly/2bD0K7T
Sky News
** Theresa May has ordered her senior ministers to make a
success of Brexit. She has insisted there will be no second
referendum or attempts to remain in the EU by the back door. bit.ly/2bD1vOt
** Jet2.com says it is to create almost 1,000 new jobs in
the next phase of its expansion. The budget airline said it
wants to recruit 180 pilots, 700 cabin crew and 80 engineers and
will be staging a number of roadshows for people interested over
the coming weeks. bit.ly/2bD1PwJ
The Independent
** Extra Energy has attracted the highest number of customer
complaints among energy companies for a second consecutive
quarter, performing 80 times worse than the best-performing
supplier, figures show. ind.pn/2bD42rY
($1 = 0.7613 pounds)
