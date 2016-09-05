Sept 5 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Theresa May has been urged to call in the security services
to vet a £5bn business deal that could see China take control of
one of the world's largest computer hosting networks,
headquartered in Britain. bit.ly/2c0JScp
John Malone, the billionaire head of Liberty Media Corp
, faces a fight for control of Formula One after it
emerged that two more potential bidders had expressed an
interest in owning the motorsport business. bit.ly/2c0KheX
The Guardian
Sports Direct International plc is braced for a
fierce investor revolt at the company's annual shareholder
meeting this week as another influential City investor declared
it would vote against the reappointment of chairman Keith
Hellawell. bit.ly/2c0LDq3
Theresa May is to bring forward proposals to tackle
corporate behaviour such as excessive executive pay and tax
avoidance before Christmas, as she used the G20 summit to warn
that some people feel left behind by globalisation. bit.ly/2c0MarU
The Telegraph
Britain is easily capable of thriving outside the European
Union, one of the world's leading economists insisted in an
interview with The Daily Telegraph. bit.ly/2c0M5V3
The owner of the Brands Hatch circuit in Kent has revealed
that he is planning a bid for Silverstone, the home of Formula
One's British Grand Prix. bit.ly/2c0MK9j
Sky News
One of the media industry's top executives Chase Carey will
be named as the new boss of Formula One motor racing early this
week as a prelude to the sport's first change of ownership for
more than a decade. bit.ly/2cAhCm2
The Alternative for Germany party, which has campaigned hard
against Chancellor Angela Merkel's policies on refugees has
beaten her party in a state election in Germany, exit polls
suggest. bit.ly/2cAhTW3
The Independent
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has invited Polish people to
come to Britain as immigrants, dismissing claims that the UK is
lurching towards "xenophobia". ind.pn/2cAinvp
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)