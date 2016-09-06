Sept 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Telefónica SA has kicked off plans to float O2, its
British mobile phone business, in what could rank as one of the
biggest IPOs in City history. bit.ly/2c3c4vk
Russian investigators have launched a criminal investigation
into an energy company controlled by Viktor Vekselberg, one of
the country's richest tycoons. bit.ly/2c3d6rc
The Guardian
Sainsbury plc is to open mini-Habitat shops and
more than double the number of Argos outlets in its supermarkets
by Christmas after finalising its £1.4bn takeover of Home Retail
Group. bit.ly/2c3czFv
U.S. product safety and testing non-profit organisation
Consumer Reports has called for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
to initiate an official recall of all of its Galaxy
Note 7 smartphones, following a halt in sales caused by some
phablets exploding while charging. bit.ly/2c3d0Q6
The Telegraph
GlaxoSmithKline plc scored a double win today after
announcing positive results from separate studies in two of its
biggest divisions: respiratory and vaccines.
Sky News
North Korea has fired three ballistic missiles into the sea
off its east coast, South Korea has said. bit.ly/2c3cLEJ
Santander UK plc is weighing a takeover bid for
one of the UK's biggest credit card groups in a move that could
cast doubt on its interest in buying a separate set of assets
from the state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland.
The Independent
Junior doctors' strikes set to take place for five
consecutive days next week have been called off following
concerns for patient safety. ind.pn/2c3cYI2
Theresa May has said the UK's relations with China are
"about more than Hinkley" as speculation mounted that the Prime
Minister could pull back from the symbolically important £18 bln
nuclear scheme. ind.pn/2c3dlTc
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)