Sept 13 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Shares in the owner of Primark fell by nearly 11 percent on
Monday after it warned that it would take a hit on the fall in
sterling rather than push up prices at the discount fashion
chain. bit.ly/2cnardY
David Cameron stood down as a member of parliament after two
months spent watching Prime Minister Theresa May purge his
allies and tear up key policies. bit.ly/2cnbwT0
The Guardian
J D Wetherspoon Plc, the pub chain, has become the
latest British company to offer staff on zero-hours contracts
the opportunity to move to permanent hours. bit.ly/2cncrTE
The president of the European commission, Jean-Claude
Juncker, has launched an investigation into whether his
predecessor ,José Manuel Barroso, broke EU rules by taking a job
at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bit.ly/2cncleP
The Telegraph
Industrial and commodities group Liberty House is in pole
position to buy Tata Steel's speciality and pipe
businesses in a deal that could save close to 2,000 jobs. bit.ly/2cmSAE0
The Financial Conduct Authority has raised the amount of
money Aberdeen Asset Management must hold as a capital
buffer, in the latest sign of heightened scrutiny of the City's
money managers. bit.ly/2cnd0N9
Sky News
Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP and
Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) are examining takeover bids for
Doncasters, which makes components used across industries such
as aerospace and oil and gas. bit.ly/2cneh6V
The Independent
The United States has threatened to place new unilateral
sanctions on North Korea, following the east Asian country's
fifth and largest nuclear test on Friday. ind.pn/2cnfxHa
The Government will keep key details about Brexit
negotiations secret from Parliament, Secretary of State for
Exiting the European Union David Davis has warned. ind.pn/2cne6Zk
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)