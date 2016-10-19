BRIEF-Arconic and David Hess enters letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement
Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Tesco's fightback has gained further ground, with industry figures showing that Britain's biggest grocer has won market share for the first time in five years. bit.ly/2dlVcV3
- The Financial Conduct Authority has been told to say when it will publish its delayed report into the abuse of distressed companies by the Royal Bank of Scotland. bit.ly/2dlVuv7
The Guardian
- William Hill Plc and its Canadian suitor Amaya Inc have ended talks over a potential 4.6 billion pound (C$7.2 billion) merger following opposition from some of the UK bookmakers' major shareholders. bit.ly/2dlVeww
- Ryanair Holdings Plc has said its full-year profits will be lower than expected because of the sharp drop in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote in June. bit.ly/2dlVTxP
The Telegraph
- Internet group Yahoo Inc's profits increased at a healthy pace in the third quarter, defying worries over its enormous data leak scandal which hit the firm last month. bit.ly/2dlVpIc
- The private equity group SVG has succumbed to HarbourVest's advances, after more than a month of rival bids and rows over the price and structure of a deal. bit.ly/2ejmRDO
Sky News
- The German-owned rail freight company DB Cargo said "unprecedented challenges" facing the industry, such as the declines in steel and coal, meant it was repositioning its business and proposing redundancies - around 30 percent of its UK workforce. bit.ly/2dlX0gS
- Burberry Group Plc had reported a 3 percent fall in group sales in the first three months, having previously warned of a "challenging" market for luxury goods. bit.ly/2dlYCYh
The Independent
- German airline Lufthansa has banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones from all of its flights with immediate effect. ind.pn/2dlWsYA
- Burberry Group Plc returned to growth last quarter, helped by a 125 million pound boost from the falling pound, but its shares slumped as much as 9 percent as concerns about growth in key Asian markets spooked investors. ind.pn/2dlWDDe (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
