The Times
Pharmaceuticals giants want the government to plug a 1
billion pound-a-year funding gap that will be created when
Britain leaves the EU, as part of a list of demands being drawn
up by big business after last week's deal with Nissan. bit.ly/2fuI5BL
HSBC Holdings Plc is in talks with the Bank of
England over a deal that could release more than 5 billion
pounds trapped in its Chinese business. bit.ly/2fuEqDV
The Guardian
The EU and Canada signed a free trade deal on Sunday that
was almost derailed last week by objections from French-speaking
Belgians, exposing the difficulties of securing agreement from
28 member states as Britain prepares for Brexit talks. bit.ly/2fuCFXo
The GMB union has accused Uber Technologies Inc
of misleading its drivers by claiming last week's tribunal
decision on working conditions only affects two drivers involved
in the case.
The Telegraph
Pharmaceutical companies will leave the UK unless the
Government and the NHS start to pay for breakthrough drugs,
particularly cancer treatments, a senior executive at
AstraZeneca Plc said. bit.ly/2fuH4d6
Sky News
Long queues formed at Asda check-outs after customers across
the UK were unable to pay with their cards. The company said all
of its 626 UK stores were affected "at one point or another"
during the day by the problem with its card payment system. bit.ly/2fuIyUC
KKR & Co LP backed Trans European Oil & Gas is
pressing IGas Energy to divest its conventional
resources arm, which comprises producing assets in the east
Midlands and the Weald Basin in the south of England.
The Independent
Theresa May and her Cabinet ministers are pursuing a "make
it up as they go along" strategy for Britain's exit from the
European Union, according to John McDonnell. ind.pn/2fuJR5T
