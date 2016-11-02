Nov 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research has estimated that real income per person will "decline by half a per cent in 2017." It is the first projection by a leading independent forecaster that households will be poorer after the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2faUpnB

Full-year profits at Weir Group Plc will be lower than market expectations because of weakness in its oil and gas markets, the company has warned. bit.ly/2faNWJo

The Guardian

The competition watchdog has been accused of complacency and missing an opportunity to overhaul high street banking, including capping overdraft charges, despite a two-year-long investigation. bit.ly/2faRz2b

Melton Mowbray pork pies, stilton cheese and British-made chocolate such as Cadbury's could be under threat from Brexit, former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has warned. bit.ly/2faSbVm

The Telegraph

Avant Homes, a privately owned house builder, has reported a 43 percent boost in revenues, and its the chief executive urged the chancellor of the exchequer use the Autumn Statement to help the whole the U.K. housing market, not just the Southeast. bit.ly/2eZ38sD

The British Airline Pilots' Association said its members voted by 68 percent to 32 percent to accept Luton-based easyJet Plc's offer. bit.ly/2e0gYOw

Sky News

Virgin Money has tightened its requirements for customers applying for a credit card since the EU referendum vote, following a 41 percent increase in debt compared to last year. bit.ly/2faUubd

Two major British energy firms, BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, saw their profits increase in the third quarter of this year as cost cutting helped to balance out low global oil prices. bit.ly/2faSwHE

The Independent

Nissan's decision to build new cars in Britain will not be enough to persuade other businesses to remain in the country following the Brexit vote, one of Japan's top business strategists has said. ind.pn/2faRVFW

Consumer price inflation will shoot up to 4 percent in the second half of 2017 according to the latest forecast from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research. ind.pn/2faTOlW

