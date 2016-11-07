Nov 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

German prosecutors have widened their investigation of the Volkswagen emissions scandal to include the company's new chairman. bit.ly/2ftWMmh

Manufacturers are scaling back investment plans as the sector struggles against a "double whammy" of weak demand and political uncertainty. bit.ly/2ftQWRO

The Guardian

Business leaders have urged the government to tackle the housing shortage by expanding the rental sector and creating incentives for older homeowners to vacate large properties. bit.ly/2ftUpzN

Birds Eye fish fingers and Walkers crisps are asking supermarkets for price rises of up to 12 percent, in the latest standoff between household brands and retailers over the dramatic fall in the value of the pound. bit.ly/2fu0PPf

The Telegraph

The investigation into Volkswagen's "dieselgate" emissions scandal has widened with German investigators now looking into the role of Hans Dieter Poetsch, chairman of the company's supervisory board. bit.ly/2edW3rk

Home loan broker London & Country Mortgages has shrugged off Brexit worries and decided to pursue a float that could be worth up to 300 million pounds. bit.ly/2fsEKCH

Sky News

Tesco Bank has frozen the bank cards of thousands of customers after a suspected attempted fraud. Some customers tweeted that hundreds of pounds had disappeared from their accounts, with one saying the problems meant she would be "unable to feed my kids in school tomorrow". bit.ly/2ftSjQw

Theresa May has fired a warning shot across Parliament's bows over Brexit as she heads off on a trade mission to India. bit.ly/2ftTUpd

The Independent

Tesco Bank has been forced to block some customers' cards after thousands appeared to have been targeted by hackers. ind.pn/2ftT3VU

(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)