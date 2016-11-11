Nov 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Rio Tinto Plc reported itself to the Serious Fraud Office over a $10.5 million "consultancy payment" after it was confronted by a news website, despite having been aware of the issue for more than two months. bit.ly/2fGe2oe

Broadcaster ITV Plc is forecasting a 7 per cent year-on-year drop in fourth-quarter advertising revenues owing to caution from advertisers amid an uncertain political climate.

Amazon.com Inc is to extend its Black Friday promotion to almost two weeks as retailers gear up for the biggest shopping day of the year. Billions of pounds is expected to be spent by shoppers over the Black Friday weekend, starting 25 November, and over the 12 days in the run-up to it. bit.ly/2fGnQyL

The Pensions Regulator is seeking millions of pounds from Dominic Chappell and Retail Acquisitions in relation to the 571 million pounds deficit in the BHS pension scheme. bit.ly/2fGhlvJ

Deloitte has been hit by a record 4 million pound fine and must pay at least 2.3 million pounds in costs after the accountancy watchdog found that misconduct by the "Big Four" firm led to a now-collapsed aircraft parts wholesaler giving misleading financial information to investors. bit.ly/2fGo2Ov

Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the i newspaper, has reported a further deterioration in sales and a "heavy Brexit effect" as it battles debts and pressure from shareholders. bit.ly/2fGnB6E

Jamie Dimon, the chairman and chief executive of JP Morgan, met the Chancellor in Downing Street on Thursday, months after warning that Brexit could force him to move up to 4,000 jobs out of the UK. bit.ly/2fhFKt9

The makers of multicoloured puzzle Rubik's Cube, have lost a key trademark battle after the European court of Justice (ECJ) said the toy's shape alone was not sufficient to grant it protection against copycats. ind.pn/2fGjp76

Chief executives of more than 1,100 US companies, including Coca-Cola, Boeing and Pfizer have written an open letter to President-elect, Donald Trump urging him to end his divisive campaign rhetoric. ind.pn/2fGgHhQ

