The Times

* Hermes Investment Management said yesterday that firms' boards should be compelled to justify chief executive pay rises in a letter written every year to all company employees. Hermes played a role in the ousting of Jurgen Fitschen and Anshu Jain from Deutsche Bank last year. bit.ly/2gbBTPv

* Interserve Plc's Chief Executive Officer Adrian Ringrose is to leave the outsourcing group in a surprise move after being at the helm of affairs for 13 years. bit.ly/2gbE9X9

The Guardian

* Construction work in central London has hit the highest level for eight years. The amount of office space being built in the area is 14.8 million square feet (1.4 million square metres), up more than 4 percent compared with six months ago and before the EU referendum. bit.ly/2gbEARc

* A report from the consultancy firm PwC warns that slowdown in the UK economy will hit tax receipts and leave the chancellor Philip Hammond with little scope for tax cuts. bit.ly/2gbFhtM

The Telegraph

* Speculation is rife over the future of Italy's biggest bank UniCredit after it emerged that it is considering a 13 billion Euros fund-raising. Rumours about a possible merger with French rival Societe Generale spiked UniCredit's shares as much as 5.8 percent. bit.ly/2gbESaE

* Merlin Entertainments Plc said it would cut about one tenth of its workforce at Alton Towers as it continues to reel from a rollercoaster accident that led to two young women having legs amputated. bit.ly/2gbyvEa

Sky News

*Co-operative Bank is understood to have been exploring an auction of a further chunk of the balance sheet of its non-core operations following a slew of disposals since it was plunged into crisis in 2013. bit.ly/2gbCTTT

* According to a report from financial services firm Hitachi Capital 42 percent of large and medium-sized firms cancelled or put off investing following the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2gbGi4U

The Independent

* A German minister Volker Bouffier is meeting major U.S. banks representatives this week as Frankfurt increases its efforts to lure businesses from London while the Britain is set to exit the European Union. ind.pn/2gbH0iO

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc Chairman Howard Davies warned that banks will quit Brexit Britain without urgent government action. ind.pn/2gbDHb3

