Nov 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Pubs in Britain face an extra bill of 420 million pounds
in business rates over the next five years. This could force
operators to raise beer prices. bit.ly/2gf0GC2
* The chief executive of FirstGroup Tim O'Toole, who
is at the centre of the Croydon tram accident has indicated that
investigators will recommend that such light rail operations
have automatic vehicle cut-out or braking systems. Seven people
were killed in the accident. bit.ly/2gf0EdD
The Guardian
* Google said it would build a new 1 billion pound
headquarters in London and create 3,000 jobs. The move will be
seen as a vote of confidence in Britain's prospects after it
opted to exit the European Union. bit.ly/2eYhqbI
* The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney retaliated
to accusations by politicians in the U.S. and UK that central
banks have increased inequality, saying such allegations are a
"massive blame-deflection exercise". bit.ly/2eYnpx7
The Telegraph
* The chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, Pete Redfern,
described stamp duty as "a charge on moving house", raising the
spectre of shifting the burden of the duty from buyers to
sellers in order to resuscitate the stalled housing market. bit.ly/2eYe8Ft
* B&M Bargains plans to add another 50 stores next year
despite concerns about consumer confidence following the EU
referendum. The discount retail chain had reported total
revenues of more than 1 billion pound in six months for the
first time in its history following an 18.9 percent jump in
total sales. bit.ly/2eYkbKc
Sky News
* Inflation declined to 0.9 percent last month from 1
percent in September according to the Office for National
Statistics which said the surprise slip was down to lower rates
of cost growth in clothing and tuition fees compared with a year
earlier. bit.ly/2eYjlwR
* EasyJet reported a 28 percent fall in annual
profits despite carrying a record number of passengers - 73.1
million of them - in the period, with its planes also 91.6
percent full. bit.ly/2eYcQdF
The Independent
* The UK telecoms company Vodafone suffered a 5
billion euros loss after it wrote down the value of its Indian
business by 6.3 billion euros amid a bitter price war in the
country. ind.pn/2eYgofU
* Reynolds American is said to have sought a higher
price from British American Tobacco after declining a
$47 billion buyout offer as too low. ind.pn/2eYdxnb
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)