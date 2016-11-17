Nov 17 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer
Warren East, whose company's shares have fallen 27 percent since
April last year, said to investors that after thousands of job
cuts, including hundreds in senior management, he is focusing
his attention on the company's future strategy. bit.ly/2f22pWm
* UK's Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday that they
would put safeguards in place before launching a new savings
product, Lifetime Isas, for the under-40s just days after it was
dubbed as 'a mis-selling scandal waiting to happen.' bit.ly/2f260UB
The Guardian
* Labour party parliamentarian Frank Field, also the
chairman of the House of Commons work and pensions select
committee, has asked HM Revenue & Customs for an immediate probe
into tax avoidance scheme used by recruitment agencies that is
depriving the taxpayer of "hundreds of millions" of pounds. bit.ly/2f2079Z
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc could face a
settlement of more than $12 billion in a decade old mis-selling
scandal in the United States, said the UK Financial Investments,
which controls the taxpayer's stake in RBS, to the Treasury
Select Committee. bit.ly/2f1XTXX
The Telegraph
* Rio Tinto Plc has fired two executives amid an
investigation over illegal payments of $10.5 million to a
consultant related to an iron ore project in Guinea. bit.ly/2f1YKYT
* Brexit is unlikely to lead to a sudden decline in London's
status as one of the leading centres for the global capital
markets, Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer Jes
Staley has predicted. bit.ly/2f21uVT
Sky News
* Ralf Speth, chief executive of Britain's biggest car maker
Jaguar Land Rover Ltd, has said that the company
would have to "see the facts" before deciding whether to
continue manufacturing in the United Kingdom. bit.ly/2f1WD78
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced closure of its
Glasgow operation with the loss of 380 jobs as a new report from
the International Energy Agency warns of a "boom/bust" cycle in
the oil industry. bit.ly/2f1U1pT
The Independent
* The Treasury said that the Bank of England has been
conferred formal powers to control lending in the fast-growing
buy-to-let mortgage market. ind.pn/2f1W5hR
* The United Kingdom's unemployment rate has come down to
4.8 percent in September, from 4.9 percent previously, the
lowest since the summer of 2005, according to a report from the
Office for National Statistics. ind.pn/2f1ZQUo
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)