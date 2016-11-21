Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Leigh Fisher, a management consultancy firm which advised
the UK government over the Hinkley Point nuclear power project
has been accused of a potential conflict of interest after it
emerged the same company was also working for EDF. bit.ly/2g7YIiZ
* One of the biggest auctions of mobile-phone spectrum could
be launched this week in a deal that could rake in at least 1
billion pounds for the UK Treasury and is likely to attract
intense interest. bit.ly/2g7TyDw
The Guardian
* The Serious Fraud Office is asking a London employment
tribunal to hear an unfair dismissal claim by a former senior
banker at Barclays in private. bit.ly/2g7VXxV
* The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has written to Volkswagen
imploring the car manufacturer to "fully compensate"
the capital's residents affected by the emissions scandal. bit.ly/2fhTOT3
The Telegraph
* Balkan Zinc is planning the first full stock-market float
of a miner in London since 2013, with a view to raising 10
million pounds. It expects to have a free float of around 60
pence and a market cap of 25 million pounds. bit.ly/2fhQh77
* The Association of British Insurers have called on the
British government to help them crack foreign markets as part of
efforts to foster global trade following the EU referendum. bit.ly/2fhV3Sh
Sky News
* British machinery rental firm Hewden has lined up the
professional services firm EY to act as administrator to the
Manchester-based company, according to sources. bit.ly/2g7q4FV
* British telecom service provider Daisy is expected to
announce a 180 million pounds takeover of Alternative Networks
as soon as Monday, according to sources. bit.ly/2g7hsiq
The Independent
* Morrisons has cut the price of unleaded petrol to 99.9
pence a litre in a move expected to trigger a price war between
supermarket rivals. ind.pn/2g7W3FO
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)