Nov 25 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Big airlines have been told to add extra time to flight
schedules from Gatwick because of concerns over mounting delays
at Britain's second busiest airport. bit.ly/2gr9dzi
* The Scottish technology "unicorn" Skyscanner has been
snapped up by China's Ctrip.com International for 1.4
billion pounds ($1.74 billion), hours after the chancellor
outlined new plans to prevent our fastest growing technology
companies being sold to bigger companies. bit.ly/2gr7yJZ
The Guardian
* Lidl is handing out a 2.4 percent pay rise to
its lowest-paid staff to put them on the new independently
verified living wage. bit.ly/2grad6t
* The government of Iceland has launched legal action
against its namesake British grocery chain over the use of its
name. The island of Iceland is challenging Iceland Foods'
exclusive ownership of the European-wide trademark registration
for the word Iceland which it said was preventing the country's
companies from promoting goods and services abroad. bit.ly/2gr3jyb
The Telegraph
* Baby and toddler retailer Mothercare has become
the latest in a string of companies to warn that it will have to
push prices up next year following the sterling slump. Mark
NewtonJones, chief executive, said that he expected to raise
shop prices by between 3 pence and 5 pence as a result of higher
import costs. bit.ly/2gr6Oop
* Legal & General has sold off its Dutch business
to Chesnara, the owner of Countrywide's old pensions
arm, in the latest in a wave of asset sales sweeping the
industry. bit.ly/2gr7nyp
Sky News
* A former Unilever executive, Harish Manwani, is in the
frame to take on the chairmanship of Tata Sons, the
Indian conglomerate which owns Jaguar Land Rover and the Port
Talbot steel plant in south Wales. bit.ly/2gra0QD
* Domino's Pizza is to create 14,000 more UK jobs
than previously planned as it ramps up its expansion ambitions
despite rising pressure on its prices. bit.ly/2gr8RZz
The Independent
* U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick
Wilbur Ross, the billionaire investor nicknamed "king of
bankruptcy" for buying and restructuring beaten-down companies,
as Secretary of Commerce, according to a senior transition
official. ind.pn/2gr1L7p
($1 = 0.8032 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)