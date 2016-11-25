Nov 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Big airlines have been told to add extra time to flight schedules from Gatwick because of concerns over mounting delays at Britain's second busiest airport. bit.ly/2gr9dzi

* The Scottish technology "unicorn" Skyscanner has been snapped up by China's Ctrip.com International for 1.4 billion pounds ($1.74 billion), hours after the chancellor outlined new plans to prevent our fastest growing technology companies being sold to bigger companies. bit.ly/2gr7yJZ

The Guardian

* Lidl is handing out a 2.4 percent pay rise to its lowest-paid staff to put them on the new independently verified living wage. bit.ly/2grad6t

* The government of Iceland has launched legal action against its namesake British grocery chain over the use of its name. The island of Iceland is challenging Iceland Foods' exclusive ownership of the European-wide trademark registration for the word Iceland which it said was preventing the country's companies from promoting goods and services abroad. bit.ly/2gr3jyb

The Telegraph

* Baby and toddler retailer Mothercare has become the latest in a string of companies to warn that it will have to push prices up next year following the sterling slump. Mark NewtonJones, chief executive, said that he expected to raise shop prices by between 3 pence and 5 pence as a result of higher import costs. bit.ly/2gr6Oop

* Legal & General has sold off its Dutch business to Chesnara, the owner of Countrywide's old pensions arm, in the latest in a wave of asset sales sweeping the industry. bit.ly/2gr7nyp

Sky News

* A former Unilever executive, Harish Manwani, is in the frame to take on the chairmanship of Tata Sons, the Indian conglomerate which owns Jaguar Land Rover and the Port Talbot steel plant in south Wales. bit.ly/2gra0QD

* Domino's Pizza is to create 14,000 more UK jobs than previously planned as it ramps up its expansion ambitions despite rising pressure on its prices. bit.ly/2gr8RZz

The Independent

* U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick Wilbur Ross, the billionaire investor nicknamed "king of bankruptcy" for buying and restructuring beaten-down companies, as Secretary of Commerce, according to a senior transition official. ind.pn/2gr1L7p ($1 = 0.8032 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)