The Times
* A DNA analysis company Oxford Nanopore has raised £100
million ($126.77 million) in a private placing, giving it a
valuation of £1.25 billion ($1.58 billion). The investment will
cement the company's status in Europe as one of just a handful
of biotech unicorns, private, fast-growing companies valued at
more than a billion dollars or pounds. bit.ly/2hxw6V1
The Guardian
* Lloyds Banking Group Plc is failing to meet
"fee-free" guidelines for millions of its basic bank accounts,
which are typically held by people on low incomes, according to
data published by the Treasury. bit.ly/2hxvsH5
* Households in Britain face further pressure from rising
inflation as experts predicted a surge in petrol prices
following an agreement by oil producers to cut global output. bit.ly/2hxz6R8
The Telegraph
* Barclays Plc has sold-off its retail banking
operations in Europe with a deal to offload its French consumer
businesses to private equity firm AnaCap. bit.ly/2hxEnYY
* Brexit minister David Davis met on Monday with
representatives of Britain's leading automotive businesses
including Jaguar Land Rover and Ford Motor Co on what the
future holds for the sector which directly employs 170,000 in
the United Kingdom in manufacturing and supports more than
800,000 jobs. bit.ly/2hxyICb
Sky News
* British Culture Minister Matt Hancock has said that the
government will be "scrupulously fair and impartial" in its
handling of 21st Century Fox Inc's takeover bid for Sky
Plc, the owner of Sky News. bit.ly/2hxxSWr
* Post Office workers in Britain are to stage five days of
strikes in the week leading up to Christmas. The strike next
week follows a dispute with management over job losses, the
closure of a final salary pension scheme and branches being
shut. bit.ly/2hxzgIk
The Independent
* Sky shareholders have demanded a higher takeover price
from Rupert Murdoch's Fox and reassurances over the independence
of the media mogul's son. Fox tabled a £10.75 ($13.63) per share
offer on Friday, valuing Sky at £18.5 billion ($23.45 billion).
ind.pn/2hxtS88
* The online fashion retailer Asos Plc will hire an
extra 1,500 people over the next three years as it plans to
expand its London operation. ind.pn/2hxoHF8
