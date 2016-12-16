Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Online food delivery group Just Eat Plc has
announced plans to buy its rivals Hungryhouse in Britain and
SkipTheDishes in Canada, for a total of about 300 million pounds
($372.54 million). (bit.ly/2hM3rMb)
* Lloyd's of London said it had begun finalising plans to
set up a new EU-based subsidiary and was looking at five
European cities as homes, with Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris
understood to be on its shortlist. (bit.ly/2hM5pw8)
The Guardian
* The Dutch company Heineken NV and the investment
firm Patron Capital have won a 400 million pounds ($496.72
million) battle to take over Punch Taverns Plc, which
has more than 3,000 pubs across UK. (bit.ly/2hLTSN4)
* British Communications Workers Union said the Post Office
had rejected its offer to suspend strike next week after talks
over jobs, pay and pensions broke down on Thursday. (bit.ly/2hM2kft)
The Telegraph
* Britain will be presented with a 50 billion pounds
($62.09 billion) "exit bill" by the European Union as soon as
Theresa May triggers Article 50, EU chief negotiator Michel
Barnier is warning. (bit.ly/2hLURgq)
* Tesco Plc's former commercial boss Kevin Grace
has been told that he will not face charges from the Serious
Fraud Office over the 326 million pounds ($404.83 million)
accounting scandal that threw the supermarket into crisis and
cost him his job. (bit.ly/2hM0yej)
Sky News
* Retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc is to launch an
investigation following claims aired in a documentary that
conditions are "worse than a prison". (bit.ly/2hLTBK1)
* Rentokil Initial Plc, the support services group,
has agreed a deal to combine parts of its workwear and hygiene
units with Haniel, a privately owned German company. (bit.ly/2hLYQtx)
The Independent
* European pay-TV firm Sky Plc has agreed to a
takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox for
11.7 billion pounds ($14.53 billion)in a deal that could create
one of the most powerful media groups in the UK. (ind.pn/2hLPf5E)
* The Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold at
0.25 percent - but the minutes of the Monetary Policy
Committee's latest meeting also state that the recent
strengthening of sterling is likely to help contain inflation.
(ind.pn/2hLW86X)
($1 = 0.8053 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)