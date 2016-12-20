Dec 20 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- Strike-hit railway commuters will be offered replacement
bus services as part of a new effort by Theresa May to get to
grips with the crisis.
- Apple is set for a fight with the European
Commission over a ruling that it must pay the Republic of
Ireland more than 13 billion ($13.51 billion) in tax. bit.ly/2hSIoEi
The Guardian
- Christine Lagarde has been found guilty of negligence in
approving a massive payout of taxpayers' money to controversial
French businessman Bernard Tapie but avoided a jail sentence. bit.ly/2hSSeGh
The Telegraph
- BP has agreed its second huge deal in days with the
energy giant revealing a near $1bn investment in gas fields off
Northwest Africa. bit.ly/2hSZuC0
- Germany was the victim of a suspected terrorist attack
last night after a lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market
in Berlin. bit.ly/2hObU0Y
Sky News
- The Radio Times, Britain's best-known television listings
magazine, will be sold this week to one of Germany's biggest
media groups in a £260 million ($321.88 million) deal. bit.ly/2hT0ohP
- Striking railworkers, post office employees and airline
staff are showing "shared contempt" for "ordinary people",
Downing Street has said. bit.ly/2hObUhC
The Independent
- Michael Fallon has confirmed British-made cluster bombs
have been used by Saudi Arabian forces in the current Yemen
conflict. ind.pn/2hObEza
- Theresa May dropped the clearest hint yet that Britain
will still pay into the EU budget after Brexit - despite being
told it would be "betraying" voters. ind.pn/2hSZJNA
