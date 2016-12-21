Dec 21 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- Uber Technologies Inc lost more than $2 billion
in the first nine months of the year as it poured money into
expanding its taxi-hailing app across the world. bit.ly/2hXIjzk
- British Prime Minister Theresa May has forced
Deloitte to withdraw from Whitehall contract bids for
six months after one of its staff wrote a memo detailing Brexit
strains at the heart of government. bit.ly/2hXDRRb
The Guardian
- A planned strike by UK airport baggage and check-in staff
at 18 airports has been called off, the trade union Unite
representing them has announced. bit.ly/2hXGeU2
- Police forces across Britain are reviewing their security
plans after the Berlin Christmas market attack and remain on
high alert. bit.ly/2hXEeuY
The Telegraph
- The BBC Trust, the governing body that is soon to be
scrapped, gave the go-ahead for BBC Studios, a new subsidiary
that will aim to make programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and
international buyers such as Netflix. bit.ly/2hXuQaC
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc is preparing to take on
Barclaycard after swooping on credit card firm MBNA Corp for 1.9
billion pounds ($2.35 billion). bit.ly/2hXDaYd
Sky News
- British finance minister Philip Hammond is to publish his
next Budget on March 8 - just weeks before the deadline for
triggering the Brexit process. bit.ly/2hXBe1w
- Sean Bratches, a former executive at the sports broadcaster
ESPN, has been approached by Chase Carey, Formula One's new
chairman, about assuming responsibility for activities likely to
encompass marketing, sponsorship and media rights alliances. bit.ly/2hXFRZG
The Independent
- Militant group ISIS claimed responsibility for the
massacre that targeted Germans and tourists enjoying one of
Berlin's most popular Christmas market, calling the perpetrator
a "soldier of the Islamic State" obeying calls to attack members
of the U.S.-led coalition. ind.pn/2hXyD89
- Theresa May's government will need to take a "whole
economy" approach to avoid leaving sectors behind after Brexit,
the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned. ind.pn/2hXLXJA
($1 = 0.8091 pounds)
