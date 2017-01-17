Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Rolls-Royce pays 671 million stg to settle bribery claims
Four years of bribery and corruption investigations across
five continents have ended with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
making a 671 million pound ($807.62 million) out-of-court
settlement with fraud-busters and international government
agencies. The settlement, under which Rolls-Royce will pay the
Serious Fraud Office just shy of 500 million pounds, is a
record. bit.ly/2ivxI2D
The Guardian
Bank of England 'keeping close eye on UK consumer spending'
The Bank of England is keeping a close watch on consumer
spending amid signs households are dipping into their savings
and amassing debts to keep spending in the face of rising
inflation. Mark Carney, the Bank governor, said consumer
spending had held up since last summer's vote to leave the EU
but he reiterated a warning that living costs were likely to
rise on the back of a weak pound and squeeze households' real
incomes. bit.ly/2jRylzO
IMF upgrades UK forecast but notes Brexit terms are
'unsettled'
The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its forecasts
for the UK economy this year after the latest signs that
businesses and consumers have shrugged off the Brexit vote.
Unveiling its new forecasts on the eve of a key speech by
Theresa May on the Brexit process, the Washington-based fund
also cut the outlook for 2018, reflecting widespread uncertainty
over Britain's future outside the EU. bit.ly/2jXn6d5
New BT service could end nuisance phone calls
Nuisance calls could largely be eradicated under a new BT
service that allows phone users to block firms making the calls,
which other telecom firms are expected to follow. Many
smartphones already allow users to block numbers after receiving
unwanted marketing calls. But the new BT call protect system
allows users to block the companies themselves even when they
change numbers. bit.ly/2ivFCJ8
The Telegraph
Angry Birds maker Rovio opens London gaming studio
The company behind the once-mighty smartphone game Angry
Birds is opening its first UK office, tasked with spearheading
the development of new multiplayer games. Headquartered in
Finland, Rovio Entertainment (IPO-RVEY.N) will hire 20 people
over the next two years to a studio in central London where they
will design new games separate to the Angry Birds brand. bit.ly/2jhAQfw
New radar system for Royal Navy guarantees hundreds of
British jobs
A contract to build the radar systems that monitor the
skies, land and sea around the Navy's new aircraft carriers will
support more than 200 highly skilled engineering jobs in the UK.
The Ministry of Defence has signed a 269 million pound deal to
begin manufacturing the Crowsnest radar and surveillance system
that protects the Queen Elizabeth-class ships currently under
construction in Rosyth, Scotland. bit.ly/2jq3Cgk
Sky News
City financier seeks Tata Steel pensions role amid solvency
row
A former pensions adviser to Boris Johnson is seeking to
install himself as a trustee of Tata Steel Ltd's vast
British pension scheme amid doubts about the viability of a plan
hatched by the company's Indian parent. Edi Truell, a City
financier who lodged a bid last year for Tata Steel's UK
operations, including the Port Talbot steelworks, has written to
the trustees to outline a revamped offer aimed at rescuing the
15 billion pound scheme. Truell is floating a merger of Tata's
speciality steel unit and Sheffield Forgemasters. bit.ly/2jRrbLV
Tenpin owners look to strike with stock market return
The owners of one of Britain's biggest tenpin bowling alley
operators are plotting to score a strike by returning to the
stock market less than two years after being taken private.
Tenpin, formerly known as Essenden, has hired the investment
bank Numis to bowl over investors with a stock market listing
later this year. bit.ly/2iuGSfG
The Independent
British Airways says 99 percent of flights will operate
during next cabin-crew walkout
British Airways says it will cancel only 24 flights during
the second round of industrial action by some Heathrow-based
cabin crew. Members of the Unite union working for BA's Mixed
Fleet operation are to strike from Thursday to Saturday, 19-21
January. The dispute is over what the union calls "poverty pay".
ind.pn/2jRk1ax
($1 = 0.8308 pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)