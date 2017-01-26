Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Nathan Bostock, chief executive of Santander UK, said the
Spanish-owned lender was taking a "cautious" approach to
unsecured lending as he pointed to the very low rates of
interest now offered by some banks. bit.ly/2jyP6zY
* Roland Junck, the former chief executive of European giant
Arcelor Mittal, who is executive chairman of the Scunthorpe
plant and associated operations, said that the business was
looking at a turnaround of at least 200 million pounds ($252.64
million) in its fortunes under new management. bit.ly/2jyMIJA
The Guardian
* A 400 million pound skyscraper, 1 Leadenhall, has been
given the green light by City of London planners and will be
built next to the historic Leadenhall Market, which featured in
the Harry Potter films. bit.ly/2jyUX8d
* Global demand for oil will still be growing in 2035 even
with an enormous growth in electric cars in the next two
decades, with numbers on the road rising from 1 million to 100
million, BP has predicted. bit.ly/2jyVkjm
The Telegraph
* BT is being targeted by the shareholder litigation
specialists behind massive damages claims against Tesco and
Volkswagen, after nearly 8 billion pounds was wiped off the
telecoms giant's stock market valuation by an accounting scandal
and contract slump. Bentham Europe, which provides funding for
out-of-pocket investors to sue companies, has opened talks with
BT shareholders in the last 24 hours. bit.ly/2jyQZwr
* The single currency is failing to bring its economies
closer together, with the strong core nations pulling ever
further ahead of the weak periphery - leaving the eurozone as a
whole set for years of stagnation and political crises,
according to analysts at credit ratings agency Moody's. bit.ly/2jz5Fvt
Sky News
* The state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is to
announce within days that it is taking another multibillion
pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities -- a
move that will catapult it to one of its biggest losses since
the 2008 financial crisis, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2jy4egV
* The Norwich and Peterborough building society is to close
100,000 current accounts under a shake-up that places hundreds
of jobs at risk. bit.ly/2jyMoKz
The Independent
* Yoshiko Shinohara, the 82-year-old founder of
multinational temporary work agency Temp Holdings, has become
Japan's first self-made female billionaire. ind.pn/2jyG71A
* German utility E.ON, which owns billions of
euros worth of wind parks in the United States, said global
efforts to tackle climate change were suffering serious
setbacks, singling out the election of Donald Trump as a key
obstacle. ind.pn/2jyZ58a
($1 = 0.7916 pounds)
