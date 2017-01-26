Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Nathan Bostock, chief executive of Santander UK, said the Spanish-owned lender was taking a "cautious" approach to unsecured lending as he pointed to the very low rates of interest now offered by some banks. bit.ly/2jyP6zY

* Roland Junck, the former chief executive of European giant Arcelor Mittal, who is executive chairman of the Scunthorpe plant and associated operations, said that the business was looking at a turnaround of at least 200 million pounds ($252.64 million) in its fortunes under new management. bit.ly/2jyMIJA

The Guardian

* A 400 million pound skyscraper, 1 Leadenhall, has been given the green light by City of London planners and will be built next to the historic Leadenhall Market, which featured in the Harry Potter films. bit.ly/2jyUX8d

* Global demand for oil will still be growing in 2035 even with an enormous growth in electric cars in the next two decades, with numbers on the road rising from 1 million to 100 million, BP has predicted. bit.ly/2jyVkjm

The Telegraph

* BT is being targeted by the shareholder litigation specialists behind massive damages claims against Tesco and Volkswagen, after nearly 8 billion pounds was wiped off the telecoms giant's stock market valuation by an accounting scandal and contract slump. Bentham Europe, which provides funding for out-of-pocket investors to sue companies, has opened talks with BT shareholders in the last 24 hours. bit.ly/2jyQZwr

* The single currency is failing to bring its economies closer together, with the strong core nations pulling ever further ahead of the weak periphery - leaving the eurozone as a whole set for years of stagnation and political crises, according to analysts at credit ratings agency Moody's. bit.ly/2jz5Fvt

Sky News

* The state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is to announce within days that it is taking another multibillion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities -- a move that will catapult it to one of its biggest losses since the 2008 financial crisis, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2jy4egV

* The Norwich and Peterborough building society is to close 100,000 current accounts under a shake-up that places hundreds of jobs at risk. bit.ly/2jyMoKz

The Independent

* Yoshiko Shinohara, the 82-year-old founder of multinational temporary work agency Temp Holdings, has become Japan's first self-made female billionaire. ind.pn/2jyG71A

* German utility E.ON, which owns billions of euros worth of wind parks in the United States, said global efforts to tackle climate change were suffering serious setbacks, singling out the election of Donald Trump as a key obstacle. ind.pn/2jyZ58a

