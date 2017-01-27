Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* British Ministers sneaked out the news that the UK would
leave the European Atomic Energy Community, known as Euratom,
within the notes accompanying the bill published yesterday to
trigger Article 50, the process for leaving the European Union.
bit.ly/2jkvMVZ
* Verizon and Charter Communications are
exploring a near-$300 billion merger to create the largest
telecommunications company in the world, it emerged yesterday. bit.ly/2jkt6rH
The Guardian
* Buoyant consumer spending kept the UK economy growing at
the brisk pace of 0.6 percent in the final quarter of 2016,
marking a strong finish to the year despite the Brexit vote. The
initial estimate for fourth-quarter GDP from the Office for
National Statistics matched the 0.6 percent growth recorded in
the third and second quarters. bit.ly/2jkpOVr
* Hermes, the courier company that delivers parcels for John
Lewis and Next, is facing a legal claim from workers who believe
they are wrongly classed as self-employed, according to the
Labour MP Frank Field. bit.ly/2jk9T9w
The Telegraph
* BT is at risk of having its credit rating cut over
fears that the heavy blow to profits from its accounting scandal
in Italy and a slump in big contracts will slow effort to reduce
its debt pile. The ratings agency Moody's has changed its
outlook on BT from stable to negative in the wake of the
company's profit warning earlier this week. bit.ly/2juWVZQ
* Tata Steel UK's pension fund is set to be spun off in a
move that will ring-fence the business from future financial
burdens flowing from the retirement scheme. Steel workers'
unions are advising their members to vote for a deal which would
close the 15 billion pounds ($18.89 billion) scheme to future
accruals, with members getting smaller payouts. bit.ly/2jv1hjL
Sky News
* The proprietors of The Daily Telegraph, Barclay brothers,
are accelerating plans to cash in on record festive trading at
Shop Direct, their retail business, by offloading a significant
chunk of the 2 billion pound business. bit.ly/2juXcMi
* The British Government has announced plans to close one in
10 Jobcentres as part of plans for "under-used" buildings. bit.ly/2jvah8r
The Independent
* Paul Polman, the chief executive of Unilever,
said Britain should "get used to" price rises triggered by a
slump in the pound after the Brexit vote. ind.pn/2jvaoRp
* Barclays has reiterated that it will keep its
global headquarters in London even after the UK leaves the EU,
in response to media reports that it was planning on
establishing a European headquarters in Dublin. ind.pn/2jv6Leb
