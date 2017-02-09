Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Energy suppliers to face tough new finance tests
New energy suppliers could face strict financial checks and
existing companies could be subjected to stress tests, under a
regulatory shake-up being considered by Ofgem. bit.ly/2llPSVs
McLaren races into Sheffield
McLaren Automotive, the Surrey-based supercar maker and
sister company to the Formula One team, is opening a factory in
the industrial north. bit.ly/2lm6bBF
The Guardian
Trump envoy says Greece is now more likely to leave the euro
Donald Trump's administration has put itself on a fresh
collision course with the European Union after the president's
candidate to be ambassador in Brussels said Greece should leave
the euro and predicted the single currency would not survive
more than 18 months in its present form. bit.ly/2llQ9aW
Hundreds of Waitrose jobs may go as retailer plans six store
closures
Waitrose is planning to close six stores and remove a level
of management in its supermarkets, putting 600 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2lm5w3i
The Telegraph
Property developer brothers accused of threatening business
partner with selling debt to Russian gangsters
Property developers Nick and Christian Candy have been
accused of threatening the pregnant wife of a former university
friend and warning they would sell his debt to Russian
gangsters, a court in London heard on Wednesday. bit.ly/2lm7eBH
Mervyn King: MPs' attitude made Brexit inevitable
British politicians have "lost touch" with voters and
elitist bids to suppress the EU debate made the referendum on
membership that led to the Brexit vote "inevitable", Mervyn King
said. bit.ly/2lm4dkC
Sky News
Walmart to help Asda mount market share fightback
A top executive at Asda's parent company has pledged greater
support to the chain's recovery efforts after admitting it was
slow to respond to the challenge posed by discounters in the UK.
bit.ly/2lmb1P8
GSK boss seeks 'sensible' Brexit deal on migrant workers
The chief executive of the UK's biggest pharmaceutical
company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, has told Sky News that
Britain needs to be "open minded and sensible" about allowing
skilled workers to come from abroad.
The Independent
Government accused of trying to kill off UK solar industry
before it can become cheapest form of electricity
The Government has been accused of trying to kill off
Britain's solar energy industry just as it is about to become
one of the cheapest suppliers of electricity - with no need for
any kind of state subsidy. ind.pn/2lm570u
