Jaguar Land Rover is to launch a fourth Range Rover model, with expectation building that the vehicle will be assembled at the group's Solihull plant in the Midlands. (bit.ly/2lbhU4N)

The Federation of Small Businesses said that Treasury proposals to make Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc provide 750 million pounds ($932.78 million) worth of backing for challenger banks and new finance providers instead would not produce a "proper restructuring" of the market. bit.ly/2lb49TI

The global transfer of major weapons systems rose over the past five years to the highest volume since the end of the cold war as the Middle East nearly doubled its imports, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said on Monday. (bit.ly/2lbatKM)

Britain's major banks will be in the spotlight this week as they unveil their full year figures, with Royal Bank of Scotland forecast to make losses of more than 6 billion pounds ($7.46 billion) and HSBC Holdings Plc expected to face questions about a boardroom overhaul. (bit.ly/2lb2vBs)

Oxford University might break with 700 years of tradition by establishing its first foreign campus in response to Brexit. French officials met senior staff at Oxford last week and revealed new proposals that they hope would guarantee future European Union funding for a "satellite" base in Paris. (bit.ly/2laEdYm)

ITV Plc is under pressure from shareholders to more tightly link management pay to profits in its production business, which has been rapidly assembled by takeovers in recent years. (bit.ly/2laVEYN)

U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co has withdrawn a 115 billion pounds bid for a mega-merger with Unilever Plc, the firms have said. In a joint statement on Sunday, Kraft said it had agreed not to proceed with the offer it made on Friday. (bit.ly/2lbacHI)

Financial broker TP ICAP PLc has approached investors ‎about revisions to an incentive plan that could hand tens of millions of pounds to senior executives. (bit.ly/2lb7rWU)

Amazon.com Inc is expanding its UK workforce by 5,000 – a significant vote of confidence in Britain's status as a business hub in the turbulent lead-up to Brexit. (ind.pn/2lbcUwT)

